Railway lets you transfer your train ticket to someone else: Know how

Indian Railways' consumer friendly facility: Most of us have gone through the hassle of ticket cancellation due to last-minute change in travel plans. When it comes to train ticket bookings, we prefer doing it in advance to get confirmed tickets but plans don't always fall in place. Well, you don’t need to cancel your tickets. Though not many know, there's a way out. You can simply pass on your ticket to a family member by seeking Indian Railway's permission. While this rule has been in place for years, in a recent circular, the re-iterated the rule.

Here are a couple of things that you must keep in mind:

1. You need to have a confirmed ticket to opt for this service.

2. Only Chief Reservation Supervisor of important stations are authorised by Railway Administration to permit the change of name of a passenger having a seat or berth reserved in his name.

3. For transfer to a family member

As per the guidelines a person can transfer the confirmed ticket to another family member be it the father, mother, sibling, children or spouse. The person would need to make a written request 24 hours prior the scheduled departure.

4. For marriage party

If the passenger is part of a marriage party then the confirmed ticket can be transferred to another person with a written request by an individual deemed to be the head of the group 24 hours before departure.





5. Government employees

A government employee can also make a written request before 24 hours of departure if he/she wants to transfer a confirmed ticket.

6. Rule for students

In case a student of a recognised educational institute wants to transfer his or her ticket, then they will need to get the approval of the head of the institution. A written request by that authoritative figure will allow the transfer of the ticket to another student from the same institution.

7. Rules for Cadet Corps

This facility has been extended to the Cadet Corps. A cadet or a group of cadets can get reservation ticket or tickets transferred to other cadets with a written request by any officer who is the head of such a group, 24 hours before departure.

However, Indian Railway passengers must keep in mind this facility will be available only once. Use it wisely.



