Internet shutdowns on the rise in India: What govt's new rule-book says

India has seen a steep rise in the number of shutdowns over the last few years. These shutdowns are generally imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. However, it seems that Section 144 is not enough.

In a notification published earlier this month (which went unnoticed by the media until now), the Ministry of Communications has published the process and authority required for a cutoff of services in the populous country.

The notification was issued under section 7 of the Telegraph Act, 1885. Here's what the government has to say:





Read the full notification here The Central Government hereby makes the following rules to regulate the temporary suspension of telecom services due to public emergency or public safety, namely:- These rules may be called the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Who can authorise shutdown?

According to the notification, the order can be made by the Secretary to the government in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the case of Government of India or by the Secretary to the state government in-charge of the Home Department in the case of a state government (hereinafter referred to as the competent authority), and in unavoidable circumstances, where obtaining of prior direction is not feasible, such order may be issued by an officer, not below the rank of a Joint Secretary to the Government of India, who has been duly authorised by the Union Home Secretary or the State Home Secretary, as the case may be:

The order will be subject to the confirmation from the union home authority (most likely Home Ministry) within 24 hours.

Who reviews the order?

A review committee constituted by the state government or the central government will meet within five working days of issue of directions for suspension of services due to public emergency or public safety and record its findings on whether the directions issued are in accordance with the Act or not.

How is the order conveyed to telcos and service providers?

An officer not below the rank of superintendent of police or of the equivalent rank will convey order to the "telegraph authority", or to the designated ISPs who have been granted licenses under section 4 of the Telegraph Act. The order has to be conveyed either in written or via secure mode of electronic communication. The implementation will be determined by the telegraph authority.



shut down in India



A day before the sentencing of self-styled "godman" Singh, the government had shut down services in Punjab and Haryana, as his followers were involved in a deadly clash with authorities after he was convicted of rape on Friday. Similarly, in Kashmir is shut down frequently.