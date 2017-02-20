IPL 2017 auction LIVE: English bowler Tyman Mills goes for Rs 12 cr to RCB

KKR entered the bidding for the first time this season with Trent Boult. The Knightriders have just four overseas players in the squad currently and need more players from abroad. They were joined in the bid battle by who bowed out at KKR’s bid of Rs 5 crore. Boult played for the Hyderabad team in 2016 and this year, will don the KKR jersey.

English bowler Tyman Mills saw some aggressive bidding as well as and Kings XI Punjab held their ground against each other. Both the teams did not shy from upping the stakes till Mumbai bowed out at Punjab’s bid of Rs 7 crore. At this point, the bid war between KKR and RCB started. RCB came out winner with a bid of Rs 12 crore.

Australian Patrick Cummins was fought over by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevil, the former opening the bid at the reserve price of Rs 2 crore. They however bowed out at Rs 4.5 crore, thus giving Delhi the winning bid and Cummins’ services for the 2017 edition. Fellow autralian Mitchell Johnson was up next (base price Rs 2 crore). opened the bid for the fast bowler and snapped him up at reserve price.

South African fast bowler Kyle Abbott (reserve price Rs 1.5 crore) went unsold. Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma (Rs 2 crore base price) shared the same fate, as he surprisingly remained unsold in the first round of bidding.

After three unsold players in the wicketkeeper category, the picked up Nicholas Pooran of West Indies at base price (Rs 30 lakh). The two wicketkeeprs to follow – West Inidan Johnson Charles and Sri Lankan Dinesh Chandimal too remained unsold.

Ben Stokes, who has never played in the IPL yet and was available at a base price of Rs 2 crore, was instantly bid for by the The all-rounder now enjoys the distinction of being the most expensive overseas player in the IPL at Rs 14.5 crore.

The Neeta Ambani led team seemed adamant to have him as they stood their own despite upping the stakes after RCB, bowed out at Rs 4 crore. Even with just Rs 11.55 crore in the purse, the Mumbai Indian seemed hell bent on getting the English all-rounder, bidding up to Rs 9.5 crore for him. They finally bowed out at Rs 10.5 crore bid by the Daredevils, at which point SRJ joined the bidding.

Delhi and Hyderabad battled for the player till the latter’s bid of Rs 13 crore, at which point Delhi exited the bidding. However, Pune entered the playground then, the fifth team to vie for the all-rounder. Hyderabad bowed out at Pune’s bid of Rs 14.5 crore, which was final bid. Surprisingly, Kolkata, with the least foreign players in the squad, did not bid for the player. The bid leaves Pune with less than Rs 5 crore for the rest of the auction. Stokes' bidding is significantly higher than last year's highest bid - Shane Watson who went to the RCB for Rs 9.5 crore.

All-rounder Pawan Negi, among the most sought after in the 2016 auction, opened the round for all-rounders. At Rs 30 lakh, he attracted bids from Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions. After some back and forth between the two teams, Pune bowed out at Rs 55 lakh bid by Gujarat, at which point RCB entered the arena. The bidding heated a up bit after that, with Gujarat bowing out at RCB’s bud of Rs 80 lakh. A new team entered the bid at this point in the form of SunRisers Hyderabad. The RCB, however, kept at it, and picked him up at Rs 1 crore in the end.

Martin Guptill was the first to be auctioned. At a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, he remained unsold. Next up was English one-day international captain Eoin Morgan. Kings XI Punjab picked him up at base price, being the only bidders.

English T-20 player Jason Roy was the third player up for bidding. Available at Rs 1 crore, the batsman remained unsold in the first round. Indian batsman Faiz Fazal was up next. His reserve price was set at Rs 30 lakh. Despite the low base price, Fazal remained unsold. The next in line was Alex Hales (reserve price Rs 1 crore) and the English batsman joined the others in the list of unsold players as did New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor (Rs 50 lakh). Saurabh Tiwary at Rs 30 lakh too went unsold.

Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.50 crore (USD 2.16 million) after an intense bidding war. Pune Supergiants, who removed Mahendra Singh Dhoni from captaincy, entered late into the bidding at Rs 13 crore and clinched the deal at Rs 14.50 crore defeating bids from Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.Also up for grabs was Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews. The all-rounder went to the Daredevils at reserve price (Rs 2 crore). Indian all-rounder who was with the Supergiants last year, was the next to be auctioned and he remained unsold at Rs 50 lakh. Corey Anderson was sold to Delhi at base price (Rs 1 crore) while Australian Sean Abbot remained unsold. Chris Jordan from England had no better luck attracting bids, and remained unsold.With less than Rs 150 crore to spend, the IPL teams this year are going to have to be shrewd in today's auction. On the other hand, with 358 players up for grabs, the teams would be spoilt for choice if nothing else.