Isro to launch Cartosat-2 along with 30 smaller satellites on Friday

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is gearing up to launch its Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 co-passenger satellites.

The satellites will be carried by Isro's work horse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38). The rocket is scheduled to take off from Sriharikota space port, near Chennai at 9.29 a.m. on Friday.

The rocket will carry the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243 kgs at lift-off into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).

PSLV-C38 will be launched from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. This will be the seventeenth flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors).

The primary Cartosat-2 series satellite is a remote sensing satellite. The imagery sent by the satellite will be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and man-made features and various other land information system as well as geographical information system (GIS) applications.

The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 Nano satellites from 14 countries namely, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, United Kingdom, and the United States of America as well as one Nano satellite from India. The total weight of all these satellites carried on-board PSLV-C38 is about 955 kg.

The 29 International customer Nano satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between Antrix Corporation Limited (Antrix), Isro's commercial arm.

What is Cartosat series?

Remember the "eye in the sky" that helped the soldiers to successfully execute the surgical strike against the terrorist posts in over the line of control last September? is strengthening this eye by launching a satellite in the earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series for the benefit of the country, later this month.

The follow on mission in the Cartosat-2 Series with the primary mission objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery. This is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series.

It will be launched in Isro's trusted workhorse PSLV, the PSLV-C38, from the launchpad in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, to a nominal altitude of 500 km. The seventh Cartosat satellite from the space organisation, is capable of along track and across track steering, nominally up to ± 26 deg providing spot images in continuous imaging mode.

The satellite with a weight of over 700 kilograms, will be hurled into the sun synchronous orbit to a nominal altitude of 500 km. A sum of Rs 160 crore has been allocated for the project and the satellite is expected to help preparation of high resolution maps using the pictures of a panchromatic camera loaded in it. It will also have a high-resolution multi spectral instrument, which would help in high resolution land observation and cartography, working in tandem with the Panchromatic camera.

Apart from taking pictures, it can also record videos from the sky. The pictures and videos would be helpful in a wide range of activities including military and civil planning.

The imageries from Cartosat-2 series satellite will be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and manmade features and various other Land Information System (LIS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.

The future Earth Observation (EO) programme envisages the continuity of the thematic series of satellites, namely, Resourcesat, Cartosat, Oceansat, RISAT, INSAT series for land, water, ocean Meteorological applications. It is also envisaged to realise a Geo-Imaging Satellite (GISAT) in the geostationary orbit to enable near real-time imaging.

The overall aim is to maintain the continuity of services and carry out enhancements in technological capabilities with respect to sensors and payloads to meet the operational applications. In this regard, it is planned to design, develop and launch Cartosat-3 also in the Cartosat series of satellites, Oceansat-3 and Oceansat series, and continuation of INSAT series for meteorological applications in future.

Cartosat-1, the first in the series of Cartosat earth observation satellites was launched on May 5, 2005, in the PSLV-C6 launch vehicle, followed by Cartosat-2 on January 10, 2007. The launch of more satellites would help the country become self-reliant on the satellite images, and reduce the cost of getting such images from external sources.