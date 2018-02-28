Jayendra Saraswathi passes away, last rites tomorrow: Top 10 developments

-
Jayendra Saraswathi, who served as the 69th Shankaracharya of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, passed away on Wednesday in Kanchipuram, following a cardiac arrest. According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old seer had been rushed to a private hospital this morning after he complained of uneasiness. Mourning his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply anguished". The junior pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi will succeed Jayendra Saraswathi. The seer's last rites, described as 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam', will be performed on Thursday, according to the mutt. Saraswathi, the Kanchi Mutt head, had been suffering from diabetes and collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath. Earlier, he had been admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month. Here are the top 10 developments around Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi's death: 1) Last rites on Thursday: The seer's body has been kept at the Kamakoti peetam for the public to pay their final respect. Many of the devotees who visited the mutt were in tears and described him as a 'jagathguru. The seer's rites, described as 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam', will be performed from Thursday, according to the mutt. "Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam of H H Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal will be performed tomorrow from 8 am," said the mutt's official twitter handle. 2) Jayendra Saraswathi had been accused of murder: Though revered as a seer, Saraswathi’s life had not been without controversies. He had been arrested in the sensational Sankararaman murder case of 2004, during the Jayalalithaa regime in Tamil Nadu, by cleared by a sessions court in 2013. A Sankararaman, the manager of Kancheepuram's Sri Varadarajaperumal temple, had been brutally murdered in his office room in the temple on September 3, 2004, by a sharp-edged weapon. He had levelled charges of financial misappropriation in the mutt administration against Jayendra Saraswathi and his junior Vijayendra Saraswathi, who will now succeed the late seer. Jayendra Saraswathi was arrested on November 11, 2004, on Diwali eve on charges of conspiring to murder Sankararaman. Cases were registered against the two seers under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of IPC in connection with the murder. Jayendra Saraswathi was granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 10, 2005, after spending two months in the Vellore jail. Vijayendra Saraswathi, arrested from the mutt on January 10, 2005, got bail from the Madras High Court a month later. The Sankaracharyas moved the Supreme Court and got the case transferred to Puducherry in 2005 on grounds that the atmosphere in Tamil Nadu was vitiated and there might not be free and fair trial. In November 2013, the Puducherry Sessions Court acquitted Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi and his Deputy Vijayendra Saraswathi of all charges. 3) PM Modi 'deeply anguished': Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the passing away of Jayendra Saraswathi. Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the passing away of the pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. "He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," Modi tweeted along with his pictures with the pontiff. Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/s1vTpSxbbl His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others," Naidu tweeted. I pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others. #JayendraSaraswathi pic.twitter.com/2gcjDFgJmV My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always. Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul. I’m saddened to hear about the death of Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. He was revered by lakhs of believers all over the world for his teachings. May his soul rest in peace. Saddened at the Mahasamadhi of Kanchi Acharya Pujya Jayendra Saraswati ji
