Jayendra Saraswathi passes away, last rites tomorrow: Top 10 developments

Jayendra Saraswathi, who served as the 69th of the Kamakoti Peetam, passed away on Wednesday in Kanchipuram, following a cardiac arrest. According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old seer had been rushed to a private hospital this morning after he complained of uneasiness. Mourning his death, Prime Minister said he was "deeply anguished". The junior pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi will succeed The seer's last rites, described as 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam', will be performed on Thursday, according to the mutt. Saraswathi, the Kanchi Mutt head, had been suffering from diabetes and collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath. Earlier, he had been admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month. Here are the top 10 developments around Jayendra Saraswathi's death: 1) Last rites on Thursday: The seer's body has been kept at the Kamakoti peetam for the public to pay their final respect. Many of the devotees who visited the mutt were in tears and described him as a 'jagathguru. The seer's rites, described as 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam', will be performed from Thursday, according to the mutt. "Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam of H H Pujyashri Swamigal will be performed tomorrow from 8 am," said the mutt's official twitter handle. 2) had been accused of murder: Though revered as a seer, Saraswathi’s life had not been without controversies. He had been arrested in the sensational Sankararaman murder case of 2004, during the Jayalalithaa regime in Tamil Nadu, by cleared by a sessions court in 2013. A Sankararaman, the manager of Kancheepuram's Sri Varadarajaperumal temple, had been brutally murdered in his office room in the temple on September 3, 2004, by a sharp-edged weapon. He had levelled charges of financial misappropriation in the mutt administration against and his junior Vijayendra Saraswathi, who will now succeed the late seer. was arrested on November 11, 2004, on Diwali eve on charges of conspiring to murder Sankararaman. Cases were registered against the two seers under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of IPC in connection with the murder. was granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 10, 2005, after spending two months in the Vellore jail. Vijayendra Saraswathi, arrested from the mutt on January 10, 2005, got bail from the Madras High Court a month later. The Sankaracharyas moved the Supreme Court and got the case transferred to Puducherry in 2005 on grounds that the atmosphere in Tamil Nadu was vitiated and there might not be free and fair trial. In November 2013, the Puducherry Sessions Court acquitted Sankaracharya and his Deputy Vijayendra Saraswathi of all charges. 3) 'deeply anguished': Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the passing away of Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the passing away of the pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. "He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," Modi tweeted along with his pictures with the pontiff. Jagadguru Pujyashri was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/s1vTpSxbbl — (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018 Modi said that Saraswathi was at the forefront of "innumerable community service initiatives". "He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden." 4) Venkaiah Naidu says Saraswati has 'attained moksha': M Venkaiah Naidu expressed sadness at the demise of "Pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others," Naidu tweeted. I pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others. #JayendraSaraswathi pic.twitter.com/2gcjDFgJmV — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 28, 2018 5) Swaraj says 'fortunate' to have his blessings: Minister of External Affairs took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Saraswati. "My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always," she tweeted. My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always. — (@SushmaSwaraj) February 28, 2018 6) Jaitley calls him 'guiding force for millions': Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed grief and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul." Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 28, 2018 7) says ‘may his soul rest in peace’: Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the demise of "Im saddened to hear about the death of Jagadguru Pujyashri of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham," Gandhi tweeted. I’m saddened to hear about the death of Jagadguru Pujyashri of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. He was revered by lakhs of believers all over the world for his teachings. May his soul rest in peace. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 28, 2018 Gandhi noted that the was revered by millions of believers across the world for his teachings. "May his soul rest in peace," the chief said. 8) expresses sadness: Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness at the demise of Saraswathi. "Saddened at the Mahasamadhi of Kanchi Acharya Pujya Jayendra Saraswati ji," she said in a tweet. Saddened at the Mahasamadhi of Kanchi Acharya Pujya Jayendra Saraswati ji — (@MamataOfficial) February 28, 2018 9) Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief: Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the demise of Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswati and said his services to the society are commendable. In a statement, the said, "Kanchi seer has been a prominent spiritual guru in Hinduism. Jayendra Saraswati developed Kanchi Peetham as a reputed organisation under his guidance." "He served the people through many schools, eye hospitals and clinics for children. Jayendra Saraswati's services to the society are commendable," the statement added. 10) Saraswathi headed 2,520-year-old mutt: was the senior pontiff of the mutt founded by Adi Shankaracharya, receiving the mantle from his predecessor, the late Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal. The mutt was established by Adi about 2,520 years ago.