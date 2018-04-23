Jessica Lal murder case: Sister Sabrina forgives convict Manu Sharma

Almost 19 years after Jessica Lal was on April 29, 1999, shot dead at a private party hosted at a South Delhi pub, her sister Sabrina Lal has said that she holds no grudge against convict Manu Sharma, lodged at Delhi's Tihar jail for over 15 years now. Sabrina has said she has no objection to the release of the prime accused, Siddhartha Vashishtha, better known as Manu Sharma. She said she had forgiven the man who killed her sister and won't object if he was released.

Manu Sharma is currently serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail for shoting dead Delhi-based model Jessica, who was serving as a celebrity bartender at the pub that night, when she refused him a drink.

In a letter to the welfare office of Central Tihar Jail, Sabrina Lal has said that she has been informed about Manu Sharma’s charitable work during his stay in Tihar jail which has been helping inmates. Sharma has been shifted to open-jail on grounds of good conduct.

According to a report in The Hindu, Manu Sharma works with his non-profit organisation, which works for the rehabilitation of prisoners and their children. He helps inmates’ children get education by providing fees, uniforms, books and stationery. Sabrina is forgiving the convict Manu Sharma, as she "believes in the Christian philosophy of forgiveness, just like her mother".

Manu Sharma may seek an early release from the prison on the basis of “excellent work, discipline and conduct”. The son of the former Indian Congress minister Vinod Sharma was sentenced by the Delhi high court in December 2006. In February 2011, the Supreme Court of India upheld the High Court verdict.

In January 2017, the Delhi High Court had extended the parole of convict Manu Sharma to pursue his LLB course and also for his marriage registration. Sharma had been given parole six times since September 2009 to pursue a Bachelor's in Law course from Annamalai University, Chennai. Sharma was granted paroles despite police objections on the basis of furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount and not to try to meet any witnesses or family of the deceased in the case.

In November 2017, the accused Sharma was asked to return to prison after it was learnt that he had been visiting night clubs in Delhi and was also involved in a fight, said The Hindu report.

Jessica Lal, a 34-year-old model, was working as a celebrity waitress when she was shot dead on April 29, 1999, by Manu Sharma at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani in south Delhi's Mehrauli area.