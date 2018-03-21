Kashmir's Kupwara encounter: 2 cops, 2 jawans martyred, 4 terrorists killed

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and two Army personnel were on Wednesday martyred in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara's Halmatpora. Two cops have sustained injuries. According to J&K Director General of Police SP Vaid, two policemen and one Army personnel have been martyred. The encounter was triggered when terrorists fired at a joint party of the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, said defence spokesman (Srinagar) Col Rajesh Kalia. The operation was aided by the Army's Para Commandos. A police officer said that a joint team of the Army's 41 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG launched the operation following inputs about the movement of seven foreign terrorists in the area. ALSO READ: 2 army jawans, 2 cops killed in ongoing encounter with militants in Kupwara Top 10 Developments 1. Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and two Army personnel were today martyred in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara's Halmatpora. 2. Another security personnel wounded in the gunfight is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, a police spokesperson said.

3. The operation was aided by the Army's Para Commandos.

4. 4 unknown militants killed

On Tuesday, Four unidentified militants were killed in an ongoing operation in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

5. The encounter started in the afternoon at around 2:45pm in forest area of Halmatpora, Arampora villages of Kupwara, which is one of the major routes for infiltration.

6. Sources in the Army said that three more militants were believed to be trapped in the forest area and that one of them was injured.

7. J&K police officials said the militants were hiding near settlements in the forest area and that they fired upon the joint party of Special Operation Group of police and army men from 41 RR during a cordon-and -search operation.

8. ‘Operation All Out’ to wipe out militancy in J&K killed 213 militants in 2017, and 28 more so far this year.

9. As per official data, around 124 militants managed to infiltrate last year, while an equal number of locals joined the militant ranks during the same period.

10. ‘Militancy-hit’ Baramulla, Kupwara among 115 districts for ‘rapid transformation’

Identified as ‘militancy-hit’, Baramulla and Kupwara are among the 115 backward districts chosen by Government of India for ‘Rapid Transformation’ by 2022.

Official documents accessed by The Kashmir Monitor show that the north Kashmir districts were selected because they were “affected by terrorism”.