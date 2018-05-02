School bus with 35 kids stoned in Kashmir, 1 hurt; Mufti vows stern action

-
Two children were injured on Wednesday when a group of miscreants attacked a school bus, carrying 35 students, with stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. A class 2 student suffered a head injury when the school bus carrying him was attacked by stone pelters in militant-infested Zawoora village of South Kashmir on Wednesday morning, triggering angry reactions from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders.
"The injured children were shifted to a hospital where doctors referred one of them to Srinagar for specialised treatment," the official said, according to news agency IANS.
The police has taken cognisance of the incident and a hunt for the miscreants is underway.
Police said a private bus of Rainbow International School at Narapora area of Shopian was attacked by stone pelters in Zavooora area, injuring the student identified as Rehan Gorsai. The injured child was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Hospital where doctors attending on him stated his condition to be stable.
The father of the class 2 student, whose son got injured, termed the incident as "against humanity", adding that the same could have happened to anyone's child.
My son has been injured in stone pelting, this is against humanity. This could have been anyone's child: Father of the minor (who got injured in stone pelting on a school bus in Kanipora). #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/9TiiH41Fld— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018
The bus was carrying close to 35 students. The driver of the school bus said: “I sped up the bus as soon as I realised stones were being pelted at the bus. I tried my best to save the students but one student got injured,” according to ANI.
I sped up the bus as soon as I realised stones were being pelted at the bus. I tried my best to save the students but one student got injured: Driver of the school bus on which stones were pelt in J&K's Kanipora earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2ieSi6mWLB— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018
Shailendra Kumar, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Shopian said that five miscreants surrounded the sound bus and hurled stoned at, thereby, injuring one student. "The area has been sanitised, search for stone pelters is underway and they will be arrested soon," added Kumar.
Few miscreants gheraoed the school bus and hurled stones at it, one student injured. The area has been sanitised, search for stone pelters is underway and they will be arrested soon: Shailendra Kumar, SSP, Shopian on the incident of stones pelted at a school bus in J&K's Kanipora pic.twitter.com/BMIQrK91eY— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018
The incident evoked sharp reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who said perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice soon. "Shocked and angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice," she tweeted.
Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2018
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the school bus. "How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine," Omar wrote on his Twitter handle.
The amnesty granted to stone-pelters was meant to encourage more reasonable behaviour but some of these goons are determined to use the opportunity given to them to just pelt more stones. https://t.co/8RAzFhXX3w— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2018
How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine. https://t.co/cncux82E6k— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2018
Condemning the incident, Director General of Police S P Vaid said, "Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children. These criminals will face the law."
National Conference spokesman Junaid Mattu also condemned the incident and took a dig at separatists, saying "One would expect (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani and Mirwaiz (Umer Farooq) to take a conscientious call and condemn stone pelting while reserving the right to espouse their political ideologies through non-violence. You can't claim the moral high ground while refusing to condemn this unequivocally.
