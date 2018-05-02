JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Justice K M Joseph elevation row: SC collegium defers decision; top updates
Business Standard

School bus with 35 kids stoned in Kashmir, 1 hurt; Mufti vows stern action

The school bus attack evoked sharp reaction Mehbooba Mufti, who said perpetrators will be brought to justice soon

Agencies  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir school bus attack
Visuals of school bus on which stones were pelted in Kanipora. One student has been injured in the incident.

Two children were injured on Wednesday when a group of miscreants attacked a school bus, carrying 35 students, with stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. A class 2 student suffered a head injury when the school bus carrying him was attacked by stone pelters in militant-infested Zawoora village of South Kashmir on Wednesday morning, triggering angry reactions from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders.

"The injured children were shifted to a hospital where doctors referred one of them to Srinagar for specialised treatment," the official said, according to news agency IANS.

The police has taken cognisance of the incident and a hunt for the miscreants is underway.

Police said a private bus of Rainbow International School at Narapora area of Shopian was attacked by stone pelters in Zavooora area, injuring the student identified as Rehan Gorsai. The injured child was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Hospital where doctors attending on him stated his condition to be stable.

The father of the class 2 student, whose son got injured, termed the incident as "against humanity", adding that the same could have happened to anyone's child.


The bus was carrying close to 35 students. The driver of the school bus said: “I sped up the bus as soon as I realised stones were being pelted at the bus. I tried my best to save the students but one student got injured,” according to ANI.

Shailendra Kumar, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Shopian said that five miscreants surrounded the sound bus and hurled stoned at, thereby, injuring one student. "The area has been sanitised, search for stone pelters is underway and they will be arrested soon," added Kumar.



The incident evoked sharp reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who said perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice soon. "Shocked and angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice," she tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the school bus. "How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine," Omar wrote on his Twitter handle.

Condemning the incident, Director General of Police S P Vaid said, "Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children. These criminals will face the law."

National Conference spokesman Junaid Mattu also condemned the incident and took a dig at separatists, saying "One would expect (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani and Mirwaiz (Umer Farooq) to take a conscientious call and condemn stone pelting while reserving the right to espouse their political ideologies through non-violence. You can't claim the moral high ground while refusing to condemn this unequivocally.
First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements