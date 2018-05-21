Kathua rape: BJP leader walks barefoot for 5 hours for CBI probe; updates

Lal Singh, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir government, took out a rally on Sunday to demand a into the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua district. Singh walked barefoot for around five hours after which he got in a vehicle as he developed blisters on his feet.

BJP leaders Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga had found themselves in a controversy after they took part in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in January in support of the accused in the case, following which they had to resign from the Mehbooba Mufti Cabinet.

Meanwhile, a report by the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) has revealed that the signatures of Vishal Jangotra, who is a key accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, at his examination centre in Meerut were forged.

Jangotra had claimed that he was writing his exams in Meerut when the rape incident had allegedly taken place in January.

Here are the top developments in the Kathua rape and murder case:

1) BJP leader leads rally for CBI probe into Kathua rape-murder case: Former minister and senior BJP leader Lal Singh led a massive rally from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar in Kathua district on Sunday to press for a CBI investigation into the Kathua rape-murder case.

Pressing his demand, Singh walked barefoot for almost five hours.

Singh, along with Ganga, had to resign from the Mufti-led J&K government after they were surrounded by controversy for participating in a rally organised in support of the eight accused in the case.

2) Rally comes after candle-light march on May 15: Since his resignation from the government, Lal Singh has organised several candle-light marches, protests, and rallies demanding a CBI probe into the Kathua case. This recent rally comes after a candlelight march that Singh had taken out from Gandhi Nagar to Satwari Chowk on May 15. ALSO READ: Kathua rape accused against case transfer; victim's dad hails move; updates

3) 'Signatures forged to create false alibi': One of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, Vishal Jangotra, had forged signatures on an exam attendance sheet that "he had signed" in Meerut, forensic evidence received by the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch revealed on Sunday.

Vishal had claimed that he was in Meerut, where he was appearing for exams, when the rape of the eight-year-old girl had allegedly taken place in January.

The Crime Branch had been claiming that Vishal's signatures had been forged by his friends to create a false alibi.

ALSO READ: Kathua rape case accused's signatures don't match with exam sheet: CFSL

4) PM Modi's J&K visit a damp squib, says JKNPP: Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKNPP) said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were left disappointed after the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua district, among other issues, did not find mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during his visit to the state.

ALSO READ: Kathua rape case: Irate mob attack BJP minister's convoy, seeks CBI probe

5) J&K Guv clears ordinance advocating death for rape of girls below 12: Following the footsteps of states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Thursday approved an ordinance proposing the death penalty for those convicted of raping a girl below 12 years of age.

ALSO READ: J&K Dy CM calls Kathua rape 'small issue', BJP-PDP faces backlash: Updates

6) SC allows J&K to file status report on Kathua rape-murder case: A Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar, and Justice D Y Chandrachud allowed the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch to file a status report into the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl.

7) SC allows relatives to accompany students for questioning: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the three friends of Vishal Jangotra to be accompanied by their relatives during further investigation by the The three friends have been made witnesses in the case.

However, the apex court rejected the plea for videography in the questioning of the three witnesses.

With agency inputs

ALSO READ: