JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Congress slams BJP for not confronting China over Doklam; top developments
Business Standard

Kushinagar bus-train collision kills 11 students; toll may rise: Updates

The Kushinagar school bus-train collision killed 11 students of Divine Public School. Injured students were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Catch latest updates on Kushinagar bus accident

Agencies | BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kushinagar bus train accident
At least 11 school students were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: @ANI

An early-morning accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Thursday saw at least 11 school students being killed as the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing. All the victims were students of the town's Divine Public School. The surviving students who suffered injuries were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

A total of 18 school students were travelling in the vehicle involved in the Kushinagar accident. Anand Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), told news agencies that many of the other seven were critically injured, adding that the death toll could go up. Previous reports had said that a total of 20 students were travelling in the vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences over this "very unfortunate incident" in a statement on the Kushinagar accident, according to news agencies. The chief minister directed the district administration to provide all the help and medical aid required by those affected.

Further, the statement said, Adityanath declared an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 (Rs 2 lakh) to the next of kin of the victims and directed an inquiry into the cause of the accident.


In September last year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the target of removing all unmanned level crossings could be achieved within a year, instead of the initial goal of doing it in three years. "Initially, the Railways had a target of removing all unmanned crossings in three years. But, I told them, why not do it within a year," he had said.

The Uttar Pradesh director general of police expressed his condolences on the "loss of precious lives of children in the unfortunate train accident in Kushinagar", adding that he had directed the Gorakhpur zone additional director general of police to reach the spot immediately and supervise the relief and rescue work.



More details are awaited in Kushinagar bus-train collision accident.
First Published: Thu, April 26 2018. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements