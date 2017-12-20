Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh declare drought in 52 districts

The governments of Chhattisgarh, and have officially declared a in 270 tehsils spread across 52 districts this Kharif season, Parliament has been informed.

So far in Chhattisgarh, 96 tehsils in 21 districts have been declared drought-hit. In MP, 133 tehsils in 18 districts. In Rajasthan, 41 tehsils in 13 districts.

For the Kharif season, states may declare in any part till October 30. For the rabi season, not later than March 31.

These three states sought a combined financial assistance of Rs 11,186 crore, under consideration of the Centre. Of this, MP sought Rs 3,706 crore, Rs 3,078 crore and Rs 4,401 crore.

In 2016-17, data shows Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and had declared a And, together, sought the assistance of Rs 54,772 crore. Of which, Rs 5,436 crore has been approved.

In MP, reports show sowing of wheat in the ongoing has been impacted due to low levels in reservoirs and a deficient monsoon in parts. Wheat had been sown in 318,000 hectares there till last Thursday.

The southwest monsoon in 2017 ended with an overall shortfall of five per cent from the normal. In meteorological terms, 'below normal' at 95 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). After making a steady start in June and July, it went for an extended break in August and until early September. (IMD) said this was due to Pacific cyclones over the Bay of Bengal pulling the monsoon current there, leading to the disappearance of rain over central and northern India.

had earlier predicted the rains to be normal in August (at 99 per cent of the LPA) and in September, within a specified error range. Actual rain in August was about four per cent less than normal; in September, almost 12 per cent less. In about a third of the country's 630 districts for which data was available till end-September, rain was deficient; the rest had normal rain.