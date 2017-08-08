Maratha morcha: Lakhs expected to attend protest march in Mumbai tomorrow

Lakhs of people from across Maharashtra are expected to attend a in tomorrow, seeking reservations in jobs and education for the



This will be the 58th — and the largest- of the Maratha community, exactly a year after the first march was held in Aurangabad, the organisers told reporters here.



So far, 57 protests, in the form of 'Mook Morcha' (silent rallies), have been held in various parts of the state following the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old Maratha girl in Kopardi in Ahmednagar district in July 2016.Tomorrow, the morcha will begin at 11 am from the BMC's Jijamata Udyan and culminate at in south Mumbai, the organisers said.Social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter have been used to spread the morcha message to community members, they said.The JJ flyover will be closed for traffic tomorrow in view of the morcha, police said.Schools in south will remain closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure, an official said.The silent protest is a peaceful way to pres the demand for and educational institutions and punishment for culprits in the Kopardi case, the organisers said.Their other demands include Amendment in SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) to stop its misuse, loan waiver to curb farmer suicides, and remunerative prices for agricultural produce.The morcha has been organised by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several Maratha groups.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to use the Bombay Gymkhana ground adjacent to the Azad Maidan, to handle the large number of people expected to participate in tomorrow's morcha, an official said.BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar had met last week to discuss preparations and necessary arrangements from a security point of view, he said.

