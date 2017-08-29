Massive fire engulfs Maruti showroom in Cuttack, assets worth crores burnt

A major fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the showroom in Phulnakhra of Odisha's after which the fire and rescue service personnel were alerted.

Six fire vans and 70 personnel were pressed into the service after receiving the information.

Talking to ANI, Sukanta Sethi, Chief Fire Officer, Odisha, said, "The reason of the fire has not yet been identified. Our prime purpose is to extinguish the fire after which we will look into the cause."

"The intensity of fire was too high, but fortunately due to timely action of the services, the fire has been extinguished. Many vehicles have been saved from catching fire," he added.

Sethi also informed that the fire was limited only to the ground and the first floor and has been taken under control completely.

An employee at the showroom revealed that more than 200 cars were inside the showroom at the time of fire. Also, lakhs of spare parts, worth crores have burnt to ashes.

He also said that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit.

