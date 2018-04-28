Modi in China Day 2: PM, Xi take a boat ride on East Lake of Wuhan; updates

Prime Minister and Chinese President began their last round of one-on-one talks on Saturday as they are set to wind up the two-day aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations and address the contentious issues bedevilling their ties. Modi, Xi took a historic walk along the famous East Lake in Wuhan, which was followed by a cup of tea. They would conclude their talks with one-on-one lunch hosted by Xi in the honour of Modi. The Prime Minister is due to return to after that.

The two leaders on Friday held extensive talks amid the warmth and bonhomie. They started the summit talks at the Hubei Provincial Museum where Xi took Modi around introducing the historic artefacts. The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexed problems like the boundary question and other issues.

Later Xi hosted a banquet in the honour of Modi at Wuhan's East Lake. Modi to visit again in June

The first in between Narendra is set to conclude on Saturday with a one-on-one lunch with the Chinese president. This marks the fourth visit of Modi to after he came to power in 2014. He is due to visit the country again to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held at Qingdao city on 9-10 June.

With walk, boat ride, Day 2 gets personal: Today, Modi and Xi are set to go for a walk and boat ride as well. On Saturday, which marks the second and the last day of the informal summit, the two leaders will have opportunity to spend time without their aides as with President Xi taking Prime Minister Modi for a lakeside walk and a boat ride on the picturesque East Lake. This will be followed by a private lunch hosted by the Chinese President.

2) Modi's message for followers on Chinese social media Weibo: has 1,83,112 followers on the popular Chinese social media Weibo. On Saturday, Modi said in a Weibo post , "I am very pleased to meet with President in We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India- relations and other international issues."

3) Rajnath says doing everything to maintain friendly ties with neighbours: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Prime Minister for his intention to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring nations.

"It is not just China, we want to be friendly with every neighbouring country. Our Prime Minister has been doing everything he can so that our relationship with our neighbours become better," Singh said.

Rahul asks Modi to raise Doklam, CPEC with China: Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked Modi to raise the issues of Doklam and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Xi Jinping, saying people of the country want to hear him talk on them. "Saw live TV feed of your 'No Agenda' visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM 2. Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That's Indian territory. wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support," Gandhi said.

Chinese media says India, forging close economic ties: Economic ties between and have become closer in recent years, the report by state-run Xinhua news agency said. The two economies are highly complementary and have good potential for increased cooperation, it said. The report pointed out that bilateral trade reached a record high of $84.4 billion last year, up 20.3 per cent from 2016, the fastest growth for five years. It said has become the largest trading partner of India, with imports rising by more than 40 per cent in 2017. Bilateral trade in Q1 hit $22.1 billion, up 15.4 per cent year-on-year. Chinese and Indian businesses signed 101 trade agreements in March, with a total contract value of USD 2.4 billion, it said. China: Prime Minister & Chinese President inside a house boat in Wuhan's East Lake. pic.twitter.com/2VrpcPXz30 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2018

6) Modi invites Xi to in 2019: "I am grateful for your invite and the welcome extended by you. This is perhaps the first time when you have received an Indian Prime Minister twice away from Beijing," Modi said. "This is a matter of pride for as you yourself came to to welcome me. "You rightly pointed out that leaders of the two countries which represent 40 percent of the world's population are meeting. "This is just not an of two leaders but it has a historical context too." "When we had an informal meet in July (in Hamburg), the topic of the informal meet was discussed. "You invited me to informal talks and created a positive environment. This has your personal contribution to this meet.

7) Modi tells Xi, ' and have 'big opportunity' to work together': Last month, the Chinese foreign minister said, "The Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight each other but dance with each other. If and are united, one plus one is not equal to two but eleven.”

Along the same lines, Modi on Friday told Chinese President Jinping that the two countries have a 'big opportunity' to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.

8). Why an informal meeting instead of an actual summit? Both New Delhi and Beijing have stressed that this is an informal meeting, rather than a summit, as a way, hopefully, to get more done. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "It can provide a comfortable atmosphere for the two countries' leaders to have full and deep exchanges on important issues of mutual concern."

Chinese state television, news agency Reuters reported, had said in its commentary that often, more gets done at informal meetings, when people can speak their minds. By way of an example, it pointed to the success of informal talks between Xi and then-US President Barack Obama in 2013 in California.

9) PLA says ready to use Modi-Xi consensus to improve ties with Indian Army: Ahead of the Modi-Xi talks, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday struck a positive note about Sino-Indian ties and the summit. Addressing the media in Beijing, PLA's Senior Colonel Wu Qian said that despite problems, the two militaries can improve their relations under the guidelines set by the two leaders. "Although the relations between the two militaries still face some difficulties and obstacles, we are willing to use the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries as guidelines to deepen our understanding, increase mutual trust, make proper differences, and continuously accumulate the positive energy of the healthy and stable development of the relations between the two militaries," Wu said.

10) Modi, Xi look to end decades of distrust amid significant differences: Officials have told news agencies that the Modi- summit is aimed at ending decades of distrust between the two Asian giants, which has deepened as China, with an economy five times bigger than India's, asserts itself in the region.

Further, despite the optimism about the summit in certain quarters, and China's differences are significant. Apart from disputes over stretches of a 3,500 km (2,200 miles) border, which came to a head during last year's Doklam standoff, the Asian giants are bumping up against each other in the Indian Ocean and don't see eye to eye over China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

In fact, as recently as on Tuesday, New Delhi signalled its opposition to the BRI because one of its branches, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), runs through Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, which claims.

On the other side, Beijing has been concerned over US efforts to draw into a maritime "quad" of democracies, including Japan and Australia, in a part of the world they have begun calling the "Indo-Pacific" instead of the "Asia-Pacific".