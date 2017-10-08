Modi reaches Vadnagar, to flag off Antyodaya Exp between Gujarat & Bihar

Prime Minister Modi has embarked on his maiden visit to Vadnagar in on Sunday after he assumed the office of Prime Minister.



Prime Minister Modi's roadshow underway in his hometown #Vadnagar amid loud cheers by the crowd #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/bshRsAlrgw — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017

Stating that his visit will bring back several memories from his childhood, Prime Minsiter Modi added that he look forward to visiting Vadnagar.

In a series of tweets, he further apprised about his tomorrow's programme.



I look forward to visiting Vadnagar, my hometown tomorrow morning. This visit will bring back several memories from my childhood. — Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2017

Tomorrow the Intensified Mission Indradhanush will be launched, which will add strength to the goal of full immunization. — Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2017

Shall also launch ImTeCHO, will seeks to improve the performance of ASHAs. I would also join a public meeting at Vadnagar. — Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2017

In Bharuch, will lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. — Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2017

The between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar) would be flagged off tomorrow. — Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2017

Will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various plants of Narmada Fertilizer Corporation & address a public meeting. — Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2017

At a public meeting, the prime minister will launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. It will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage.

The prime minister will distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO.

The ImTeCHO is an innovative mobile phone application to improve performance of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

The ImTeCHO stands for "Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations". "TeCHO" in Gujarati means "support"; therefore, "ImTeCHO" means "I am support."

The same afternoon, the prime minister will arrive at Bharuch. He will lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).

He will unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Narmada Fertiliser Corporation.

The prime minister will return to Delhi on the evening of October 8.



