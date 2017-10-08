JUST IN
Modi reaches Vadnagar, to flag off Antyodaya Exp between Gujarat & Bihar

He will flag off Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar); will return to Delhi on Oct 8

ANI  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi's roadshow in Vadnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his maiden visit to Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday after he assumed the office of Prime Minister.
 

 
Stating that his visit will bring back several memories from his childhood, Prime Minsiter Modi added that he look forward to visiting Vadnagar.

In a series of tweets, he further apprised about his tomorrow's programme.


 






 At a public meeting, the prime minister will launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. It will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage.

The prime minister will distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO.

The ImTeCHO is an innovative mobile phone application to improve performance of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

The ImTeCHO stands for "Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations". "TeCHO" in Gujarati means "support"; therefore, "ImTeCHO" means "I am support."

The same afternoon, the prime minister will arrive at Bharuch. He will lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).

He will unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertiliser Corporation.

The prime minister will return to Delhi on the evening of October 8.
First Published: Sun, October 08 2017. 10:14 IST

