Modi to flag off first Udan flight from Shimla: What is the RCS scheme?

-
ALSO READUdan: Modi to flag off first RCS flight from Shimla today UDAN bids for 43 airports, most airlines yet to agree on surcharge 5 airlines win bids to fly 128 routes; link 70 airports From Jallikattu row to UDAN scheme: 5 key developments Government sets levy for RCS despite opposition from private air carriers
-
- The Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderbad flights will be operated by TruJet and one-way tickets on these two routes are priced at Rs 1,000 minimum.
- Under the scheme, an airline is bound to sell 50% of the seats at subsidised fares and on Delhi-Shimla route one way ticket is priced at Rs 1,920. The highest fare on this route is Rs 20,000 for a one-way ticket.
- Five airlines will operate on 128 routes under the regional connectivity scheme wherein fares are capped at Rs 2,500 for one-hour flights.
- Over 45 unserved and under-served airports would be connected under the scheme. These include Bhatinda, Puducherry and Shimla.
- The operators are Air India subsidiary Airline Allied Services, SpiceJet, Air Deccan, Air Odishaand Turbo Megha. They would be operating 19-78 seater aircraft.
- The operators of such flights would be extended viability gap funding — for which money is partly raised through a levy of up to Rs 8,500 on flights operating in major routes like Delhi and Mumbai.
- Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the scheme provides for various benefits including no airport charges and three-year exclusivity on the routes.
- The panel would be responsible for coordination among stakeholders, including state governments, for time bound implementation of the scheme.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU