Modi-Trump summit moves ties forward in several fields

Gains for India: US backs nation against China's CPEC and BRI, directly names Pak as terror source

Compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three substantive summit meetings with former President Barack Obama between 2014-16, there are notable departures in the joint statement that was issued on Monday after the Indian PM met President Donald Trump. The departures relate to the prioritisation of strategic relations; US support for India on China pushing an economic corridor through Jammu & Kashmir (J&K); naming Pakistan as a source of terror; and an Indian role in Afghanistan. In Modi’s three meetings with Obama, the joint statements – which can be ...

Ajai Shukla