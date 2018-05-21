Modi in Russia: After Xi, PM heads for informal talks with Putin; updates

Prime Minister on Monday left for Russia's for an informal summit with Russian President When the two leaders meet, some of the US' moves might form the crust of their discussion. Modi and Putin will primarily focus on pressing global issues, including the possible repercussions of US sanctions against Russia under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on Indo-Russia defence cooperation and the impact of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.



The CAATSA is of significant importance for Indo-Russia defence ties as India plans to purchase five S-400 Triumf air defence systems for around $4.5 billion from Moscow.

The US on Friday warned that its friends and allies, including India, should consider CAATSA before making any significant purchase of military equipment from Moscow. "I'm hoping that not just India, but all of the partners that we engage with will understand that we will have to evaluate any potential large defence purchase from Russia seriously because that's what the law demands of us," US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Tina Kaidanow said.

India has, however, asserted that it will not allow any third country to dictate its ties with Russia.

Upon arrival, Modi will be received by local dignitaries at the airport. He is then scheduled to visit the residence resort of President Putin.

This is Modi's second informal summit in as many months as he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jingpin in China's Wuhan in a similar format last month.

Sources told news agencies that there could be more such informal summits between Modi and other world leaders in the coming months as India eyes to play an important role in global power dynamics.

Here's all you need to know about the Modi-Putin informal meet:

1) Modi leaves for Russia: Prime Minister Modi on Monday morning left for Russia's Sochi for an informal summit with Russian President Putin.

" PM off to an early start to in Russia for the Informal Summit with the Russian President Putin," official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted on Monday.

2) CAATSA may figure during Modi-Putin talks: The two leaders may also discuss the possible impact of US sanctions against Russia, under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), on Indo-Russia defence cooperation.

The US had imposed sanctions on Russia earlier this year under CAATSA for its military intervention in Ukraine and alleged meddling in the 2016 US Presidential elections.





During the informal meet, the two leaders will primarily focus on pressing global issues, including the impact of US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, according to news agencies.

Official sources told news agencies that the two leaders will meet for around four to six hours for the "agendaless" talks where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited.

They said the issues on the table may include economic impact on India and Russia in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the situation in Afghanistan and Syria, the threat of terrorism, and matters relating to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS summits.





4) Other topics that are likely to be discussed between Modi and Putin: The two leaders may also deliberate on extending Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation in third countries, possible areas for cooperation for the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project, India's engagement with the five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the situation in the Korean peninsula.

5) US asks allies to mull its 'sanctions act' before Russian military purchases: The US on Friday said its friends and allies should take into consideration the law under which any significant purchase of military equipment from Moscow would attract American sanctions.

"CAATSA is a feature and we need to take it seriously. The (Trump) administration is always bound by US law. This is a US law. I'm hoping that not just India, but all of the partners that we engage with will understand that we will have to evaluate any potential large defence purchase from Russia seriously because that's what the law demands of us," Tina Kaidanow, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, told reporters during a conference call on Friday.





6) S-400 purchase from Russia under US sanctions cloud? The above US statement comes at a time when India is planning to purchase five S-400 Triumf air defence systems for around $4.5 billion from Russia.





In April this year, reports citing official sources had said that India was likely to seal the deal to procure S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia before top leaders of the two countries held an annual summit around October. Negotiations for the deal were reported to be nearing completion and differences over price and other peripheral issues were almost bridged.

Sources told news agencies that both Russia and India were eyeing inking of the contract before summit talks between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin, which may take place either in September or October in India.

At that time, they had said India was confident of finalising the mega deal with Moscow notwithstanding provisions of the CAATSA.





7) Why does India want to buy the S-400 Triumf? India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km Sino-India border.



In 2016, the two countries had signed an agreement on the 'Triumf' interceptor-based missile system, which can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km. The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 to procure the missile system. Moscow has already started delivery of unknown number of the S-400 missile systems to China.

Negotiators from India have been in talks with their Russian counterparts for over one and half years for the purchase of at least five such systems.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 system. The missile system is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia will be different this time from others as Russian President has himself invited the prime minister within two weeks of again becoming the president of Russia, Indian envoy to Russia Pankaj Saran exclusively told ANI.

"It's very important and different kind of meeting between PM Modi and President Putin. Difference is President Putin invited PM to come to visit him and discuss various issues almost within two weeks of him becoming President of Russia for the fourth time," said Saran.

"It's a great opportunity for personal chemistry between them to discuss different issues," he added.





With agency inputs