Narendra Modi in Patna LIVE: PM vows to develop Bihar by 2022





Prime Minister Modi will on Saturday address the centenary celebrations of University.

The Prime Minister will arrive in this morning on a day-long visit to Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four sewerage projects under and four Highway projects worth over 3,700 crore rupees in Mokama. These projects include a six lane bridge over river Ganga.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Mokama in the afternoon.

The four Highway projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include four laning of Aunta - Simaria section and Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama section of NH-31.

In addition, foundation stone will also be laid for two-lane construction of Maheshkhunt- Saharsa- Purnea section of NH 107 and Biharsharif- Barbigha- Mokama section of NH 82.

The four sewerage projects include Sewage Treatment Plant at Beur, Sewerage System with Sewer Network at Beur, Sewage Treatment Plant at Karmalichak and Sewage Treatment Plant and Sewer Network at Saidpur. These projects together will create new Sewage Treatment Plant capacity of 120 MLD and upgrade the existing 20 MLD for Beur. This also includes sewer network of about 235 km in Beur and Saidpur zones.

In Patna, seven other sewerage projects are at various stages of implementation. After completion of these 11 projects, will become a town having 100 percent sewerage infrastructure and no sewage water will drain into River Ganga. Six projects regarding River Front Development, Ghat and Crematoria are under implementation at a cost of 377 crore rupees.