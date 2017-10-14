JUST IN
Doklam effect: Army to enhance road construction along China-India border
Business Standard

Narendra Modi in Patna LIVE: PM vows to develop Bihar by 2022

He will lay the foundation stone of 4 sewerage projects under Namami Gange, 4 National Highway projects

ANI  |  New Delhi 



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the centenary celebrations of Patna University.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Patna this morning on a day-long visit to Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four sewerage projects under Namami Gange and four National Highway projects worth over 3,700 crore rupees in Mokama. These projects include a six lane bridge over river Ganga.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Mokama in the afternoon.

The four National Highway projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include four laning of Aunta - Simaria section and Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama section of NH-31.

In addition, foundation stone will also be laid for two-lane construction of Maheshkhunt- Saharsa- Purnea section of NH 107 and Biharsharif- Barbigha- Mokama section of NH 82.

The four sewerage projects include Sewage Treatment Plant at Beur, Sewerage System with Sewer Network at Beur, Sewage Treatment Plant at Karmalichak and Sewage Treatment Plant and Sewer Network at Saidpur. These projects together will create new Sewage Treatment Plant capacity of 120 MLD and upgrade the existing 20 MLD for Beur. This also includes sewer network of about 235 km in Beur and Saidpur zones.

In Patna, seven other sewerage projects are at various stages of implementation. After completion of these 11 projects, Patna will become a town having 100 percent sewerage infrastructure and no sewage water will drain into River Ganga. Six projects regarding River Front Development, Ghat and Crematoria are under implementation at a cost of 377 crore rupees.

12:24 PM

12:23 PM The more we stress on innovative learning, the more our country will be stronger globally: PM Modi

12:20 PM "Technology and innovation go hand-in-hand and since our competition is global, we must adapt ourselves towards progress," says Modi

12:14 PM "Most IAS officers come from Patna."

12:14 PM "Bihar will be developed by 2022," sayd Modi

12:14 PM Modi said, "If we want to progress in the field of education, we need to free our minds and inculcate innovation into the system" 

12:11 PM Modi says, "Foundation of Patna University was laid 100 years ago, no one can forget our contribution to education."

12:07 PM PM Modi speaks at the centenary celebrations of Patna



11:59 AM Nitish Kumar, who is speaking live at the moment, requested that Patna University should be granted central university status

11:53 AM Modi will head to Science College Ground for centenary celebrations of Patna University. 

11:51 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and governor Satyapal Malik received him at the aiport.
 
 
First Published: Sat, October 14 2017. 12:20 IST

