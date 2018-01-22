News digest: Q3 earnings, Budget 2018, cryptocurrency, and others

off to a good start; combined net profit of 130 firms up 16.5% The third-quarter (Q3) earnings season has started on a positive note for Corporate India, with the combined net profit of 130 early bird companies up 16.5 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, growing at the fastest pace in the last seven quarters. Combined net sales were up 12.6 per cent YoY during the October-December 2017 quarter, growing at the fastest pace in the last three quarters. Read more Budgetary support for Indian Railways to be cut by 27% in FY18 The Union government has cut budgetary support to the Indian Railways by Rs 150 billion for the financial year 2017-18. Hence, the transporter is set to rely on borrowings, asset monetisation, and internal generation so that it does not fall short of the capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs 1.31 trillion for the fiscal year. Read more Centre needs another Rs 4.2 trillion to meet FY18 indirect tax target Even as the Centre appears confident of meeting the budgeted indirect tax collection target for FY18, analysis shows it would have to mop close to Rs 4.2 trillion in the last four months to meet the Budget Estimates.

In comparison, in the first eight months of the financial year, which ends on March 31, it is likely to have collected around Rs 5 trillion. The budgeted indirect tax collection target is Rs 9.26 trillion. Read more