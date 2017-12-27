News Digest: RCom to exit SDR, GST collections, fixed-term jobs, and more

to get out of SDR; finalises Rs 39,000-cr debt resolution plan



Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications (RCom) said on Tuesday it had exited the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme of lenders by agreeing to sell its telecom towers, real estate and other assets, and getting a strategic investor in the “new RCom”, which would help reduce its debt by Rs 39,000 crore. Read more



Budget worries: fall to lowest in November at Rs 80,808 cr

Budget 2018: Decongesting big cities on Nitin Gadkari's priority list

Govt may bring back proposal to allow fixed-term employment

Airlines spar over remote flying norms

In continuance with the slide, the mop-up under the goods and services tax (GST) in November fell to just above Rs 80,000 crore – a decline that could be attributed to the rate reduction for more than 200 items in the same month and the use of the integrated GST (IGST) as credit for paying taxes. Read more In a major plan to decongest cities and improve transportation, the Union road transport ministry has sought an additional Rs 25,000 crore as budgetary support for 2018-19. Read more The Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is exploring the possibility of bringing back a controversial proposal to allow industries to hire workers on fixed-term contracts. Read more Vistara, the country’s newest full-service airline, increased its flight frequencies on most metro routes last June. However, this brought on new challenges for the airline’s network team. Read more