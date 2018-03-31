Scientists have found that increases risk of 13 different cancers in young adults.

The meta-analysis describes how has shifted certain cancers to younger age groups, and intensified cellular mechanisms promoting the diseases.

typically associated with older adults over 50 are now reported with increasing frequency in young adults, said the researchers at Case Western Reserve University in the US.

In 2016, nearly one in 10 new breast cases, and one in four new thyroid cases were in young people aged 20-44, according to the study published in the journal

The new research integrates animal studies, clinical trials, and public data to help explain rising rates among young adults.

It describes how the childhood "pandemic" promotes It also offers approaches to better track - and hopefully avert - this public crisis.

Young people with body mass indexes (BMIs) over 30 are more likely to experience aggressive malignancies, said Nathan A Berger from Case Western Reserve University.

According to his research, childhood may have lasting effects that could lead to early and late in life.

can permanently alter a young person's likelihood of developing Even after losing weight, risk remains.

"If you are obese, you are at a higher risk of If you lose weight, it improves the prognosis and may lower your risk, but it never goes away completely," Berger said.

causes changes to a person's DNA that can add up over time.

These changes include genetic flags and markers - epigenetic modifications - that increase risk and may remain long after weight loss.

Data from clinical trials and animal studies further link excess weight to The study shows that accelerates progression in several ways.

It over-activates the immune system to produce harmful byproducts like peroxide and oxygen radicals that mutate DNA.

also alters a person's metabolism, causing growth factor and hormone imbalances that help cells thrive. In the gut, changes intestine microbiota such that tumour - promoting species dominate.

Acid reflux in obese individuals damages their swallowing tubes and heightens risk of esophageal Berger's research confirms that promotes by multiple simultaneous pathways.

"Even if one pathway is successfully blocked, obesity-induced takes another path," he said. Cut The Toxic Flab