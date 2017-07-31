Relax! Now, file your ITR by Aug 5 and link Aadhaar to PAN by Aug 31

-
The Income Tax Department on Monday extended the deadline for e-filing income tax returns by five days till August 5 after complaints were received that assessees were not able to submit returns.
Besides, the department also eased the time frame for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to August 31. In the meantime, the assessees can simply quote Aadhaar number or acknowledgement number of application for Aadhaar.
"In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for e-filing of Income Tax returns for FY 2016-17 has been extended to 5th August, 2017," the department tweeted.
The last minute inundation and heavy logging on the official website of the e-filing portal of the department led to the extension.
Assessees, particularly those have some discrepancies in the name or year of birth or any other data between their Aadhar and PAN cards, were not able to submit returns. Besides, the site was also reported to be crashed in between.
"Some people for whom PAN and Aadhaar data was not matching had problems and could not file returns," Neeru Ahuja of Deloitte and Haskins said.
The department said there are some complaints that the taxpayers are not being able to log on to the e-filing website or not being able to link Aadhaar with PAN because of different names reflected in PAN and Aadhaar database.
"While technical snags have been removed already, the main reason for failure of people to log in is because of last minute rush and panic in which those who have already logged in want to continue for the entire period for fear of losing it," it said.
To ease out the panic situation, the department said it would be sufficient as of now to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement number for having applied for Aadhaar for the filing of e-returns.
The actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before 31st August, 2017, it said. "However, the returns will not be processed until the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN is done," it added.
Electronic filing of income tax returns for 2016-17 grew by 18 per cent up to June.
