Relax! Now, file your ITR by Aug 5 and link Aadhaar to PAN by Aug 31

The Department on Monday extended the deadline for by five days till August 5 after complaints were received that assessees were not able to submit

Besides, the department also eased the time frame for linking of with to August 31. In the meantime, the assessees can simply quote number or acknowledgement number of application for

"In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for of for FY 2016-17 has been extended to 5th August, 2017," the department tweeted.

The last minute inundation and heavy logging on the official website of the portal of the department led to the extension.

Assessees, particularly those have some discrepancies in the name or year of birth or any other data between their Aadhar and cards, were not able to submit Besides, the site was also reported to be crashed in between.

"Some people for whom and data was not matching had problems and could not file returns," Neeru Ahuja of and Haskins said.

The department said there are some complaints that the are not being able to log on to the website or not being able to link with because of different names reflected in and database.

"While technical snags have been removed already, the main reason for failure of people to log in is because of last minute rush and panic in which those who have already logged in want to continue for the entire period for fear of losing it," it said.

To ease out the panic situation, the department said it would be sufficient as of now to quote or acknowledgement number for having applied for for the filing of e-

The actual linking of with can be done subsequently, but any time before 31st August, 2017, it said. "However, the will not be processed until the linkage of with is done," it added.

Electronic filing of for 2016-17 grew by 18 per cent up to June.