Oscars 2018: The 90th Academy Award concluded on Monday with Guillermo Del Toro-directed The Shape of Water bagging two of the top honours -- for best film and best director. Bollywood diva Sridevi, often called the first lady superstar of Indian films, and Shashi Kapoor -- bothof whom passed away recently -- featured in the Award ceremony's 'In Memoriam' section, which pays tribute to artistes who died this year. Others who featured in the section included James Bond star Roger Moore, Mary Goldberg and Johan Johansson, John Heard and Sam Shephard. The Shape of Water, a fantasy drama, has been in the midst of controversy over the allegation of being a copy of the 1969 play Let Me Hear You Whisper. The film stars Sally Hawkins as a mute cleaner working in a Cold War-era lab facility who bonds with a sea creature being kept there. The film dominated the Academy Awards' nomination pack this year, appearing in 13 categories. and clinched the Best Actor and Best Actress award for their performances in Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Oldman played the UK PM who led Britain to an allied victory in the World War II in the Joe Wright-directed film.

"Thanks for this glorious prize. I owe this and much more to so many," Oldman said in his acceptance speech.

He already has a Golden Globe, a SAG-AFTRA, a CCA and a Bafta in his kitty for playing the cigar smoking, arrogant and stubborn Churchill who would peer through the round, black-rimmed glasses and address Britain for the first time as the PM when the nation was left alone in its opposition to Nazi Germany.

Actors Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Daniel-Day Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Denzel Washington (Roman J Israel, Esq) were among the other Best Actor nominees.

In a surprise win, Jordan Peele bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out at the 90th Academy Awards, trumping front-runners The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This was the first Oscar win for the actor-turned-director, who was also nominated in the Best Director category for the horror film about a young African-American visiting his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend and realising there is something wrong going on there.

"This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was not possible and that it wasn't going to work and no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would make this movie, someone would see it and hear it. So I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie," said Peele while accepting his maiden Oscar.

Earlier in the ceremony, host dove into Hollywood’s most embarrassing moments - sexual misconduct and last year’s best picture blunder.

Noting that it was the 90th year of the ceremony, Kimmel said the tall golden Oscar statue itself was “the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood.”

“He keeps his hands where you can see them, he never says a rude word and most importantly he has no penis at all.

He is literally a statue of limitations. That’s the kind of man we need more of,” Kimmel quipped.