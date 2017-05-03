Pakistan warns India against any misadventure

Indian army cautioned Islamabad, it would have to face consequences of mutilating bodies of soldiers

Indian army cautioned Islamabad, it would have to face consequences of mutilating bodies of soldiers

The military on Tuesday warned India against any “misadventure” after the Indian army cautioned Islamabad that it would have to face the consequences of bodies of two



The army’s remarks came during a hotline contact between the director-generals of military operations of and India this morning to defuse the tension.



“Any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing,” according to a statement issued by the army. It said remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the and expects the same from the other side.



The army also asked India to provide "actionable evidence" to substantiate its charge claim that a Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the LoC, beheaded two Indian security personnel and mutilated their bodies.



The incident evoked a sharp reaction from India with Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces.



Press Trust of India