TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt pares MNREGA compensation for delay in payment of wages
Business Standard

Pakistan warns India against any misadventure

Indian army cautioned Islamabad, it would have to face consequences of mutilating bodies of soldiers

Press Trust of India 

Army jawans keep vigil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in krishna Ghati along the LoC
Army jawans keep vigil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in krishna Ghati along the LoC

The Pakistan military on Tuesday warned India against any “misadventure” after the Indian army cautioned Islamabad that it would have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers.
 
The Pakistan army’s remarks came during a hotline contact between the director-generals of military operations of Pakistan and India this morning to defuse the tension.


 
“Any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing,” according to a statement issued by the army. It said Pakistan remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and expects the same from the other side.
 
The Pakistan army also asked India to provide "actionable evidence" to substantiate its charge claim that a Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the LoC, beheaded two Indian security personnel and mutilated their bodies.
 
The incident evoked a sharp reaction from India with Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Pakistan warns India against any misadventure

Indian army cautioned Islamabad, it would have to face consequences of mutilating bodies of soldiers

Indian army cautioned Islamabad, it would have to face consequences of mutilating bodies of soldiers The Pakistan military on Tuesday warned India against any “misadventure” after the Indian army cautioned Islamabad that it would have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers.
 
The Pakistan army’s remarks came during a hotline contact between the director-generals of military operations of Pakistan and India this morning to defuse the tension.
 
“Any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing,” according to a statement issued by the army. It said Pakistan remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and expects the same from the other side.
 
The Pakistan army also asked India to provide "actionable evidence" to substantiate its charge claim that a Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the LoC, beheaded two Indian security personnel and mutilated their bodies.
 
The incident evoked a sharp reaction from India with Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Pakistan warns India against any misadventure

Indian army cautioned Islamabad, it would have to face consequences of mutilating bodies of soldiers

The Pakistan military on Tuesday warned India against any “misadventure” after the Indian army cautioned Islamabad that it would have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers.
 
The Pakistan army’s remarks came during a hotline contact between the director-generals of military operations of Pakistan and India this morning to defuse the tension.
 
“Any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing,” according to a statement issued by the army. It said Pakistan remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and expects the same from the other side.
 
The Pakistan army also asked India to provide "actionable evidence" to substantiate its charge claim that a Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the LoC, beheaded two Indian security personnel and mutilated their bodies.
 
The incident evoked a sharp reaction from India with Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces.

image
Business Standard
177 22