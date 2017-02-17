Passport services in some post office from next month

Post Office Passport Sewa Kendras will be made functional in various places

Post Office Passport Sewa Kendras will be made functional in various places

The first phase of the implementation of the scheme to deliver passport-related services through post offices will start before March 31, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday.



In a series of tweets, she said, will be made functional in various places like Kota, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jhunjhunun and Jhalawar in Rajasthan.



“It is our effort that announced in the first phase should start functioning before March 31, 2017. “In Rajasthan we will have in Kota, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jhunjhunun and Jhalawar,” she tweeted.



The minister also tweeted that the list of newly opened is on website.



“We are opening in Rourkela, Sambalpur and Koraput in this phase itself.” “Aurangabad aur Beed dono jilon mein Passport Sewa Kendra abhi khole ja rahe hain (PSKs are being opened in Aurangabad aur Beed districts as well),” she tweeted.



When asked on Agra, she said, “I cannot answer about Agra because of Code of Conduct during elections.”



Press Trust of India