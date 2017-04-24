TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Incidents like the jeep row will only doom Kashmir to a deadly spiral: NYT

Centre to SC: Cows need Aadhaar-like identification too
Business Standard

PDP leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

PDP District president Pulwama Abdul Gani Dar attacked by terrorists (Visuals from the site). Photo: ANI
PDP District president Pulwama Abdul Gani Dar attacked by terrorists (Visuals from the site). Photo: ANI

Militants today shot dead the PDP district president for Pulwama, Abdul Gani Dar, in the south Kashmir district, police said.

Gani was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from here, this afternoon, a police official said.



Dar, an advocate by profession, was referred to SMHS Hospital here but succumbed to injuries.

The PDP leader was shot at three times from a close range with an AK assault rifle, he said, adding two bullets hit him in the chest and one in the shoulder.

No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

This is second political killing in south Kashmir in a week.

On April 17, militants had shot dead a former public prosecutor affiliated with opposition National Conference in Shopian district.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PDP leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far

No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far Militants today shot dead the PDP district president for Pulwama, Abdul Gani Dar, in the south Kashmir district, police said.

Gani was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from here, this afternoon, a police official said.

Dar, an advocate by profession, was referred to SMHS Hospital here but succumbed to injuries.

The PDP leader was shot at three times from a close range with an AK assault rifle, he said, adding two bullets hit him in the chest and one in the shoulder.

No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

This is second political killing in south Kashmir in a week.

On April 17, militants had shot dead a former public prosecutor affiliated with opposition National Conference in Shopian district. image
Business Standard
177 22

PDP leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far

Militants today shot dead the PDP district president for Pulwama, Abdul Gani Dar, in the south Kashmir district, police said.

Gani was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from here, this afternoon, a police official said.

Dar, an advocate by profession, was referred to SMHS Hospital here but succumbed to injuries.

The PDP leader was shot at three times from a close range with an AK assault rifle, he said, adding two bullets hit him in the chest and one in the shoulder.

No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

This is second political killing in south Kashmir in a week.

On April 17, militants had shot dead a former public prosecutor affiliated with opposition National Conference in Shopian district.

image
Business Standard
177 22