PDP leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

Militants today shot dead the PDP district president for Pulwama, Abdul Gani Dar, in the south Kashmir district, police said.



Gani was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of district, 31 kms from here, this afternoon, a police official said.



Dar, an advocate by profession, was referred to here but succumbed to injuries.



The PDP leader was shot at three times from a close range with an AK assault rifle, he said, adding two bullets hit him in the chest and one in the shoulder.



No militants outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.



This is second political killing in south Kashmir in a week.



On April 17, militants had shot dead a former public prosecutor affiliated with opposition Conference in district.

