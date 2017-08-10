PM's New India Pledge: Laudable but unrealistic in time frame, expectations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched another ambitious campaign Sankalp Se Siddhi (New India Pledge campaign) on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, exhorting the nation to wage a battle against filth, poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism, and communalism. “Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism and create a New India of our dreams by 2022,” Modi said in a tweet on August 9. Modi first spoke of the resolve in his last Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio last ...