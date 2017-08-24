Privacy is a fundamental right, says Supreme Court's historic ruling

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the on Thursday ruled that the of a citizen is protected by the Constitution and it is a fundamental right. The apex court ruled that this right is part of the right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21 and belongs to the freedom guaranteed in the fundamental rights chapter of the Constitution.

The historic decision was unanimous, though the nine judges wrote six separate but concurring judgments. Four judges, including Chief Justice J S Khehar, wrote one common judgment, while five others wrote their own separate judgments. The common verdict in the words of the court is "the is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution."

However, the court ruled that privacy is not an absolute right. "A law which encroaches upon privacy will have to withstand the touchstone of permissible restrictions on fundamental rights. In the context of Article 21, an invasion of privacy must be justified on the basis of a law which stipulates a procedure which is fair, just and reasonable."

The issue of the was decided by the larger Bench because, in a batch of writ petitions challenging the identity cards, the government argued that was not guaranteed by the Constitution. Two judgments were quoted stating that was not expressly found in the fundamental rights chapter of the Constitution. Therefore, the court had to decide first whether the citizens have the at all and to what extent. Now that the court has said that they do, the next issue before the court would be whether violates the This will be decided by a new Bench to be set up by the incoming Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

There are other hotly-contested cases like whether WhatsApp, Facebook, and other messaging services violate the of users by collecting personal information and selling them to private parties. The present Bench overruled two Constitution Bench judgments of the 1950s and 1960s, which had held that the Constitution did not guarantee the as a fundamental right. The judgment, running into some 500 pages, comes in response to a batch of petitions moved by nonagenarian retired high court judge K S Puttaswamy who challenged the scheme as violative of the A number of prominent persons joined in later and the main counsel on their behalf was Shyam Divan.

Attorney General KK Venugopal argued against declaring an absolute for citizens. The members of the Bench are the outgoing Chief Justice Khehar, Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, S Abdul Nazeer, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, and S K Kaul. The main judgment of the Chief Justice, written by Justice Chandrachud for three others, runs into 266 pages and surveys the origin of the idea of privacy, analysis of thinkers and jurists, overrules some Constitution Bench judgments and includes some graphics.