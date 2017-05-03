Rajamouli's juggernaut rolls on: Baahubali 2 grosses Rs 600 crore worldwide

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has grossed at least Rs 600 crore in worldwide box-office collections, according to IndiaToday

As reported earlier, as of Tuesday, the film's Indian gross business stood at Rs 395 crore approximately, while overseas business had been over $18-19 million in three days only (excluding previews). The worldwide figures, at Rs 506 crore, are for the three-day weekend and do not include previews, including which the total goes above Rs 520 crore, according to Box Office India. ( Read more





ALSO READ: Rs 325 cr in 3 days: Baahubali 2 is now the highest opening Indian film

In fact, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala went a step further and said the film had already grossed Rs 710 crore.



(ESTIMATES) #Baahubali2 5 Days WW BO:#India



Nett - ₹ 440 Crs



Gross - ₹ 565 Crs



Overseas - ₹ 145 Crs



Total - ₹ 710 Crs pic.twitter.com/jRdwQm93j3 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2017

The film, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah, continues to shatter box office records. It netted Rs 320-325 crore over the first three days of its release. Having collected more than Rs 125 crore over the first weekend in its Hindi format, it even broke Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal's record, which had collected around Rs 107 crore.



Filmmaker called the film "Indian Cinema's crowning glory" as he tweeted late on Tuesday that it had grossed Rs 383 crore in all the four languages it was released in.





When the MONDAY behaves likes day 1...it's no longer a cinema celebration it's a cinema revolution! Monday ( Hindi) at 40.25!!! #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/pwZhiTGTLl — (@karanjohar) May 2, 2017



However, perhaps the richest praise garnered by the movie, given its South Indian cast and crew, has been superstar Rajinikanth's tweet, where he called Baahubali 2 "Indian cinema's pride".



... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017







Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow said it had so far sold over 3.3 million tickets for Baahubali 2, which was released across the country on Friday, or 12 tickets every second a day before the release of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus. ( Ticket sales data from last week had already pointed towards an unprecedented run for the film at the box office.Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow said it had so far sold over 3.3 million tickets for Baahubali 2, which was released across the country on Friday, or 12 tickets every second a day before the release of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus. ( Read more

With this, Baahubali 2, which released was in over 6,000 screens, has created an all-time record high on BookMyShow for advance ticket sales surpassing Baahubali 1 by over 350 per cent.