Rajamouli's juggernaut rolls on: Baahubali 2 grosses Rs 600 crore worldwide

-
ALSO READShattering all records: Baahubali 2 flexes muscles with Rs 125-cr opening Expect record opening: Baahubali 2 likely to rake in Rs 1,000 crore Baahubali 2: Prabhas immortalised by Madame Tussauds; joins SRK, Salman Movie review: Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion is a colossal bore Why Kattappa killed Baahubali: Social media abuzz after Baahubali 2 release
-
In fact, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala went a step further and said the film had already grossed Rs 710 crore.
(ESTIMATES) #Baahubali2 5 Days WW BO:#India— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2017
Nett - ₹ 440 Crs
Gross - ₹ 565 Crs
Overseas - ₹ 145 Crs
Total - ₹ 710 Crs pic.twitter.com/jRdwQm93j3
The film, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah, continues to shatter box office records. It netted Rs 320-325 crore over the first three days of its release. Having collected more than Rs 125 crore over the first weekend in its Hindi format, it even broke Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal's record, which had collected around Rs 107 crore.
383 crores!!!! All languages in 4 days!!!!! #Baahubali2TheConclusion ....Indian Cinema's crowning glory!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MI8qrQjVjU— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 2, 2017
When the MONDAY behaves likes day 1...it's no longer a cinema celebration it's a cinema revolution! Monday ( Hindi) at 40.25!!! #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/pwZhiTGTLl— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 2, 2017
However, perhaps the richest praise garnered by the movie, given its South Indian cast and crew, has been superstar Rajinikanth's tweet, where he called Baahubali 2 "Indian cinema's pride".
Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017
Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow said it had so far sold over 3.3 million tickets for Baahubali 2, which was released across the country on Friday, or 12 tickets every second a day before the release of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus. (Read more)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU