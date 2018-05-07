Salman Khan's bail plea in blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur court today

Salman Khan's bail plea in the 1998 will be heard on Monday by a Jodhpur court. The Bollywood actor arrived in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon to appear before the court. Khan had on April 5 been convicted in the 19-year-old case and sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of the 1998 movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Subsequently, Salman was granted bail after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail. Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh, another accused in the case, were all acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The blackbuck case is not the only instance of legal trouble Khan is facing. Also in April, a Mumbai court cancelled the bailable warrant against Khan in connection with the 2002 hit and run case. The court had issued the bailable warrant as Khan had not completed the procedure of providing surety on the past two dates. Further, a Ludhiana court on May 1 rejected a petition against Salman and Shilpa Shetty that sought action against them under the SC/ST Act for allegedly using derogatory words against the Valmiki community. In the same case, the Supreme Court on April 23 put on hold proceedings pending against Khan before several courts across the country in cases registered under the SC/ST Act.

Salman is set to be back on the small screen as the host of Dus Ka Dum and is shooting for the big screen venture Race 3, among other projects.

1) Salman's bail plea hearing in Jodhpur court today: Salman Khan will on Monday appear before a Jodhpur court in connection with the On Monday, his bail plea will be heard by District and Session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, during which Salman needs to be present in court.

Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon, while his fans were seen trying hard to get a glimpse of the actor as he left the airport.

2) Salma's sister, close friend accompany him: Salman hasn't gone to Jodhpur alone. Apart from his lawyers, he was accompanied by his sister Alvira and friend Baba Siddiqui.

3) history: Salman on April 5 was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five-year imprisonment by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri in Jodhpur. Before he was granted bail by the sessions court on April 7, he spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail.

4) Previous judges in the case transferred: Both Khatri and District and Session Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who granted Salman bail, have since been transferred.





5) Salman's other legal troubles: A Ludhiana court on May 1 rejected a petition against Salman and Shilpa Shetty that had sought action against them under SC/ST Act for allegedly using derogatory words for the Valmiki community. The actors have been accused of humiliating and insulting the community by using the word "bhangi" in separate TV shows. Allegedly, Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film Tiger Zinda Hai, while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.



6) SC to hear Salman Khan's deragatory remarks case on July 23: In the Valmiki community matter, the Supreme Court on April 23 had put on hold the proceedings pending against Salman before several courts across the country. A Bench of Chief Justice Deepak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar, and Justice D Y Chandrachud also issued notice to states on the actor's plea seeking quashing of several proceedings after complaints and FIRs were registered last year. The Bench sought the state governments' response by July 23, the next date of hearing.



7) Mumbai court issues and then cancels bailable warrant against Salman Khan in hit-and-run case: A Mumbai court on April 21 had cancelled the bailable warrant against Khan in connection with the 2002 hit and run case. The bailable warrant was cancelled after Salman's bodyguard Shera stood as his surety.

Earlier, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Salman as he had not completed the procedure of providing surety on the past two dates. However, the bailable warrant was stayed subsequently after Khan's lawyer assured that the actor would complete the procedure.

In October last year, the Supreme Court had heard the Maharashtra government's plea, which challenged Salman's acquittal in the hit and run case. In December 2015, the Bombay High Court had acquitted Khan of all criminal charges on account of lack of substantial evidence in the case.

The actor is accused of running his Toyota Land Cruiser over people sleeping on a sidewalk outside a bakery in Mumbai's Bandra on September 28, 2002. One labourer died, while four others were injured in the accident.





8) Salman allowed to travel abroad: After his conviction and sentencing in the blackbuck case, Khan on April 17 was allowed by a Jodhpur court to travel abroad for promotional events. The court heard Salman's plea seeking permission to travel to Nepal, the US, and Canada for some promotional events. The judge granted permission on the condition that Salman would duly intimate to the court information of his travel and stay abroad.



9) Salman's stay in jail was restless; he had high blood pressure: Salman's two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail were reportedly restless. He was given no-frill meals without any concessions for his star status. Salman was given sprouts and milk for breakfast after a late night, said Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh. The actor was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request.

Salman's blood pressure was reportedly high when he entered the jail. However, it stabilised later. On April 5, after being sent to jail, the actor was visibly tense and was strolling outside the barracks but was asked by the security personnel to go inside.

10) Rs 5 billion worth of Salman Khan films hanging in the balance: The blackbuck case verdict has put Khan's projects in jeopardy. He is slated to star in four major films over the next two years -- Race 3, Dabangg 3, Kick 2, and Bharat. While the last three are in pre-production stages, Race 3 is in production in the UAE. As reported earlier, trade analysts have told Business Standard that Rs 4-5 billion is riding on these films, which might be affected is he is sent to prison again.



Khan also anchors the reality show Bigg Boss. Khan has been at the helm of the show since its fourth season. He is also set to return to Sony Entertainment Television this year as the channel plans to revive the game show Dus Ka Dum.



With agency inputs