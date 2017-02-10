Security breach on IndiGo flight as passenger opens emergency exit door

Budget passenger carrier on Friday reported an incident of security breach on-board its Mumbai- flight.

According to the airline, the incident occurred on its flight 6E 4134 from to on Friday morning, when a passenger opened the of the aircraft.

"Just after the boarding got completed (while the aircraft was stationary), a passenger seated on seat number 12C suddenly opened the and inflated the slide," the airline said in a statement.

"In this process, a co-passenger seated on received bruises. Taking a precautionary measure, the captain immediately informed the ground staff about the situation on board and instructed the team to arrange for medical assistance and other necessary action."

"Simultaneously, the captain informed all 176 passengers on-board via inflight announcement, and switched off the aircraft engine," the statement pointed out

The airline added that the passenger who opened the of the aircraft was handed over to the security staff and the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) at the airport.