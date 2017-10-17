Sitharaman demands answers from Congress on Vadra-Bhandari alleged dealings

Days after the Congress
party demanded a probe into the business dealings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah’s son, the BJP
hit back asking the Congress
to explain the dealings between fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
and Congress
President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.
The question mark on the business dealings of Amit Shah’s son Jay and Vadra’s alleged association with Bhandari have been reported by the media in recent days.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP national
headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
said there were three instances that suggest Vadra
and Bhandari had business dealings.
The Defence Minister said there is evidence of emails exchanged between the two and that Bhandari refurbished Vadra’s flat in London.
Sitharaman said in 2012 Bhandari purchased business class tickets for Vadra's international travel from Nice in France to Switzerland's financial capital Zurich.
Until now, Vadra
has maintained that he has had no business dealing with Bhandari, who is wanted for questioning in his role in swinging a jet trainer deal for Swiss company Pilatus.
Sitharaman said Bhandari purchased the ticket on Vadra’s behalf from a Paharganj based travel agency. Sitharaman also spoke about the transfer of money to Bhandari, which she alleged was at the behest of Vadra.
Sitharaman said Congress
Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, who has been recently very active on Twitter and has frequently asked questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has remained silent on the issue.
“(There are) no tweets on his brother-in-law getting the money. Silence, as it's said proverbially, is construed as acceptance of what is being said,” Sitharaman said. She demanded the Congress
leadership should answer questions on business dealings between Vadra
and Bhandari. “Would the Congress
party leadership answer these questions, or appear to be hand in glove?” Sitharaman asked.
The defence minister said Indian probe agencies are taking all possible steps to bring Bhandari back to India for questioning. Earlier this year, the enforcement directorate had attached Bhandari's properties.
The Congress
was yet to react to the allegations at the time of filing of this report.
The allegations come at a time when the Gujarat
and Himachal Pradesh
assembly polls are around the corner. The winter session of Parliament is expected to being in the third week of November.
