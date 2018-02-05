Sporting events that rocked world politics, from Hitler to Nixon

The starting this week in are the latest in a string of sporting events that have helped shape global politics. Whether it be an emerging power challenging a dominant one (1908), a dictator looking for a propaganda coup (1936) or a terrorist group looking to shock the world (1972), global sporting events are often more about what goes on away from the playing field. This year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in invited in the hope that a detente would help avert a devastating war over its nuclear program. While it’s unclear if the Games will lead to a lasting peace, they’ve already been successful for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: He’s grabbed more headlines than any of the athletes. How Managed to Crash the Olympics Party "To use sport as a foreign policy tool only works if it is deeply embedded in a wider foreign policy or strategy," said Udo Merkel, a lecturer at the University of Brighton in the U. K. who writes about diplomacy. "If not embedded, symbolic gestures, turning up at international events, all these kinds of things are utterly meaningless." Here are some of the sporting events that had the greatest impact on world affairs over the past century or so: 1908 London Olympics The Games were supposed to ease tensions as the upstart U. S. challenged Britain’s established global dominance. But the U. K. neglected to display the American flag at the opening ceremony, and the U. S. team refused to dip the Stars and Stripes in front of the king. On the field, the Americans accused the British tug-of-war team of donning heavy boots to gain an advantage, according to Olympic historian David Clay Large. Revelers later dragged a papier-mâché effigy of a British lion through the streets of New York. 1936 Berlin Olympics These Games are widely viewed as an embarrassing moment for Adolf Hitler after black American athlete Jesse Owens won a slew of medals.

But in reality, according to the U. S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Nazis turned the failure of a movement to boycott the event into a public relations victory in which they bedazzled "many foreign spectators and journalists with an image of a peaceful, tolerant Germany."