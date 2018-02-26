Legendary actress died due to accidental drowning and there were traces of alcohol in blood, according to reports published in Gulf media. The mortal remains of Sridevi, revered as Bollywood's first female superstar, will arrive India a few hours later than earlier expected. Her last rites, earlier expected to take place around 11.00 am, will, therefore, also have to be delayed. The veteran actor, 54, had passed away following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night in Dubai. acted in over 300 films in her impressive career spanning five decades. She was in Dubai along with her younger daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor for the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. She suffered a cardiac arrest when she was in the bathroom, getting ready for a dinner date with husband Boney Kapoor. “After 15 minutes passed and did not come out, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water,” said a Khaleej Times report citing sources. The actress was declared dead by the paramedics who visited the site soon after. Meanwhile, her fans have started gathering outside her Mumbai residence to catch the last glimpse of the superstar. Considering the situation, security has been enhanced outside her residence. Celebrities including Rajnikanth, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, are rushing to Mumbai to attend the last rites of Here are the top 10 developments since the death of the legendary actor: 1. Autopsy report: The forensic report by UAE's health ministry on Monday reveals that the actress's cause of death was an accidental drowning. According to UAE's Gulf News, was under the influence of alcohol in her hotel room when she lost her balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned. She was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai. #FLASH Forensic report says, #Sridevi died from accidental drowning (Source: UAE's Gulf News) pic.twitter.com/eWXdw1p1ZL — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018 Under the influence of alcohol, #Sridevi lost her balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned, reports UAE's Gulf News — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018 2. Funeral to be delayed: Sridevi's funeral might not take place before sunset, according to Khaleej Times. Officials from the Indian consulate have told the daily that Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation by 1 to 2 pm, Dubai time (3.30 pm IST). The process will take 3 to 4 hours after police clearance. 3. Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth has arrived Mumbai to attend the last rites of his 'dear friend'. VIEW PICS: Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai to attend #Sridevi’s last rites. #sridevideath #RIPSridevi https://t.co/06eNiDGnBH pic.twitter.com/1Ke9CE3yhp — Bollywood Bubble (@bollybubble) February 26, 2018 4. How it happened: was getting ready for a dinner with husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai when she suffered a cardiac arrest at their hotel room, according to Khaleej Times. Describing the incident, the report claimed that the cardiac arrest took place when she was in the bath. Boney Kapoor, when she did not return for 15 minutes, knocked at the door and later forced open the door to discover lying motionless in the bathtub filled with water. The actress was declared dead by the paramedics who visited the site soon after. 5. Fans outside Sridevi's residence: Fans of the actress have gathered outside her residence since yesterday. As seen in the latest images posted by ANI, people in large numbers are standing outside the actress' Mumbai residence. Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside the residence of #Sridevi; her mortal remains will be brought to India from Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/pAz2Xav4lG — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018 6. Mortal remains to arrive in Anil Ambani's aircraft: Anil Ambani, one of the industry captains of India Inc, has sent his 13-seater private jet to Dubai to bring back the Bollywood actor's body. "It is expected to return with the body and the immediate bereaved family members late tonight," a source earlier told IANS. 7. India's first female superstar: started her career as a child actor when she was all of four. She made her debut with M A Thirumugham's Tamil flick Thunaivan and continued acting in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films before making her Bollywood debut. Although she had featured as a child artiste in the 1975 hit Julie, her first Bollywood film as an adult was Solva Sawan. The film fared poorly and she was written off in Bollywood for the next three years until she was relaunched in Himmatwala in 1981. There was no looking back thereafter.

Chandni, as she was referred to after the success of her movie by the same name, ruled the commercial cinema space in the 1980s and '90s like no other female actress had done before.

After her marriage to Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, slowed down her career but returned with a bang in 2012 with English Vinglish.

8. No history of heart ailment: Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor expressed shock over her sudden death, saying she had no history of heart attacks. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay told Khaleej Times in an interview.

9. Amitabh saw it coming? Minutes before the news of Sridevi's death broke out, her Khuda Gawah co-star Amitabh Bachchan tweeted saying he was feeling uneasy. His tweet left the Twitterati wondering if Bachchan had the premonition about her death.

10. Pakistan film actors pay tribute: Pakistani film stars, including Mahira Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Ali Zafar, condoled the death of the legendary film star saying that she will live in their hearts and memories forever.

Among her fans who expressed their disbelief and shock on social media were Bollywood celebrities, political leaders and sportspersons. Several of them had either worked with her or known her personally. They, along with her fans worldwide, took to Twitter to express their condolences and shock over her sudden demise.

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2018

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Great artists.. we cry for them without ever really knowing them, we mourn them because they helped us know ourselves.. pic.twitter.com/9dwnDC8qjb — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani penned down an emotional letter remembering her "favourite star who defined joy in my childhood". "I pay homage to an actor who through her body of work ascertained that a female actress' place in a commercial Hindi movie is not only to complement her male counterparts," Irani wrote in the letter.