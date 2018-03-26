The ball-tampering row has caught Australian captain Steve Smith on the wrong foot. Cameron Bancroft of Australia, left, is seen here being questioned by umpires for allegedly tampering the ball on the third day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Image: AP/PTI

The Australian ball-tampering controversy has caught cricketers Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft, and David Warner on the wrong foot, and taken cricket fans by surprise, with Smith stepping down as Australia's captain for the rest of the ongoing third Test match against South Africa. Smith was penalised by the ICC, which slapped the Australian with a one-match suspension and fined his entire match fee on Sunday. Steve Smith's deputy, David Warner, also stepped down as Australian cricket team's vice-captain, while wicketkeeper Tim Paine was named to act as a stand-in captain at Newlands, with both Smith and Warner taking the field on Sunday. Meanwhile, days before 2018 IPL commences from April 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) are playing the waiting game on Smith and Warner's fate. Steve Smith might also lose the captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. In that case, Ajinkya Rahane would likely lead the side. For now, the BCCI and Royals have reportedly heaved a sigh of relief after Smith escaped with a mild punishment. Smith on Saturday admitted to masterminding a premeditated plan to indulge in ball-tampering, which, among others, prompted even Australia's prime minister to react and a long-retired captain to mull a comeback. Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the incident a "shocking disappointment", while Michael Clarke kept open the possibility of returning as the Australia cricket team's captain. On the third day of the Cape Town Test on Saturday, television footage showed Smith's teammate Bancroft, 25, taking a yellow object (sandpaper to scruff up one side of the ball to aid reverse swing) out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session and appearing to rub it on the ball before putting the material into his trousers in an attempt to hide it. In more upsetting news for cricket fans down under, Australian cricket's day of shame ended on Sunday in a crushing 322-run defeat by South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test match at Newlands, Cape Town. Steve Smith and David Warner's troubles might just be beginning, with the ball-tampering controversy hanging over their heads. Under Cricket Australia's code of behaviour, Smith and Warner could face punishment ranging up to a life ban for cheating, reported ESPNcricinfo. Here are the top 10 developments in the Steve Smith ball-tampering controversy that has taken Australian cricket and fans over the world by shock: 1) Steve Smith steps down: Caught up in the ball-tampering controversy, Steven Smith stepped down as the Australian cricket team's captain for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against South Africa. The actions of the Australian team's leadership in the ball-tampering controversy would be investigated, said Cricket Australia. Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead the franchise Rajasthan Royals in case Steve Smith, under fire after admitting to ball-tampering during the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, loses his captaincy. India's Test vice-captain Rahane is also saleable as a brand -- a must for all franchises. Rahane was one of the Royals' premier performers before they were banned for two years in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. The scandal gave way to speculations that the Indian Premier League franchises Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad could sack Steve Smith and David Warner (also said to be involved in the conspiracy) as their respective captains. There is a school of thought in BCCI that if Smith himself decides to quit the captaincy, the Royals should be okay with it as they have a ready replacement in Rahane. "Now, the ball is completely in Rajasthan Royals' court. Yes, Smith was dishonest in allowing a youngster to tamper with the ball. He has set a very bad example but Rajasthan's plans revolve around Smith," a senior BCCI official told news agencies. 'Brain fade' Steve Smith: Prolific but flawed Aussie cricket captain 3) 'Easier for Royals if Smith decides to play as a batsman only': The senior BCCI official told news agencies, "We think Rajasthan will like to start with a clean slate without any controversy." According to the official, "it would be easier" if Smith decided "to play as a batsman only and let someone else take over the mantle of captaincy". 4) BCCI plays waiting game on Smith and Warner: The BCCI and IPL are playing the waiting game on Smith and Warner since the ball-tampering controversy broke out. When asked about the matter, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla told news agencies, "The BCCI and IPL will like to wait." Shukla added that at this moment, no decision would be taken either by the board or the franchise. "Smith is an important player for Royals and is their skipper. It's only fair that they wait," said Shukla. However, the administrator added that this was a "matter of serious concern for all of us".

While Warner's franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad did not issue any statement, Smith's team Rajasthan Royals commented on the issue. "We have been made aware of the controversy of ball-tampering in the ongoing Australia-South Africa series and await further instructions from BCCI, before we make any announcement," said Ranjit Barthakur, executive chairman of Royals, in a statement.

"We at Rajasthan Royals will not tolerate any actions that are unfair by definition and bring disrepute to the game of cricket. Our Zero tolerance policy applies to everyone in our team. Please bear with us," added the statement.

5) David Warner also steps down: On the back of the ongoing ball-tampering controversy, Smith's deputy David Warner also stepped down as vice-captain. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine acted as captain at Newlands, with both Smith and Warner taking the field on Sunday.

"Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner, they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-captain, respectively, for the remainder of this Test match," said Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, adding, "This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim, we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands."

ALSO READ: Ball-tampering scandal: Steve Smith handed one match suspension "As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion, these standards have not been met," he added.

6) Smith handed one-match suspension and fined 100% match fee: After he owned up to the ball-tampering conspiracy in South Africa, the ICC slapped Smith with a one-match suspension and fined his entire match fee. "ICC chief executive David Richardson laid the charge against Smith under to Article 2.2.1 of the Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel which prohibits 'all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game'," the ICC said in a statement.

"Smith accepted the charge and the proposed sanction of two suspension points which equates to a ban for the next Test match and which will see four demerit points added to his record," added the statement.

8) Harbhajan Singh accuses ICC of discrimination: Spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to react to the ball-tampering controversy, alleging discrimination on part of the ICC. Singh pointed out that there was no ban for Bancroft "with all the evidences", whereas six Indian players were "banned for excessive appealing in South Africa in 2001 without any evidence".

wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2018 9) The ball-tampering controversy, as it happened: The 'Turbanator' also called out "Sydney 2008", saying that while he was "not found guilty", he was banned for three matches. "Different people, different rules," said Singh. Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on cameras using what is believed to be a tape before attempting to hide the object down the front of his pants, moments before the umpires seemingly inquired about the contents of his pockets on the third day of the Cape Town Test on Saturday. Television footage later showed Bancroft rubbing the ball and then seemingly putting an object back in his pocket.

As soon as the incident was shown on the giant screen, the player was questioned in the presence of his captain Steve Smith by the two on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong. The on-field officials along with third umpire Ian Gould and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar later charged Bancroft.

The umpires inspected the ball at that time and elected not to replace the ball and award a five-run penalty as they could not see any marks on the ball that suggested that its condition had been changed as a direct result of Bancroft's actions.

Smith and Bancroft admitted to the offence after play on the day, and Bancroft was charged by the for altering the condition of the ball.

A contrite Smith and Bancroft later addressed a press conference, admitting to ball-tampering and apologised for their actions. However, the uninitiated might ask what is ball-tampering in the first place? In cricket, ball-tampering refers to an action in which a player illegally alters the condition of the ball. Ball tampering's primary motivation is to interfere with the aerodynamics of the ball.

10) Australia's day ends in 322-run rout: In more bad news for Australian cricketing fans after the ball-tampering controversy, Australian cricket's day of shame ended in a crushing 322-run defeat by South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test at Newlands on Sunday.