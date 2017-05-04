Swachh Bharat rankings: Indore is India's cleanest city, Bhopal comes 2nd





Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the dirtiest among the cities judged.



in Madhya Pradesh has been declared the cleanest city in India under the Swachh Survekshan 2017.

The Ministry of Urban Development's official Twitter handle released the rankings on Thursday. The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced under the survey.

After Indore, Madhya Pradesh's capital ranked as the second cleanest city in the country. Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, came third, Gujarat's Surat fourth and Karnataka's Mysuru fifth. Mysuru had ranked as the cleanest city during the 2015 iteration of the survey.



Union Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu announced the rankings. Naidu said that 3.7 million citizens had responded this year by providing valuable feedback on their municipalities’ performance.

New Delhi Municipal Council missed out on the top five ranks and came in at the seventh position, followed by Navi Mumbai.



Conducted by the Quality Council of India, the Swachh Survekshan-2017 judged cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies, which carried 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks), and citizen feedback (600 marks).