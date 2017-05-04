TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

$12.6 million and counting: Baahubali 2 beats Dangal at the US box-office
Business Standard

Swachh Bharat rankings: Indore is India's cleanest city, Bhopal comes 2nd

The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced on Thursday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indore
Photo: Twitter (@Moud_India)

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been declared the cleanest city in India under the Swachh Survekshan 2017.

Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the dirtiest among the cities judged.


The rankings came out of a survey meant to gauge the progress of Modi government's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission.  

The Ministry of Urban Development's official Twitter handle released the rankings on Thursday.  The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced under the survey. 

After Indore, Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal ranked as the second cleanest city in the country. Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, came third, Gujarat's Surat fourth and Karnataka's Mysuru fifth. Mysuru had ranked as the cleanest city during the 2015 iteration of the survey.

Union Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu announced the rankings. Naidu said that 3.7 million citizens had responded this year by providing valuable feedback on their municipalities’ performance.

New Delhi Municipal Council missed out on the top five ranks and came in at the seventh position, followed by Navi Mumbai. 

Conducted by the Quality Council of India, the Swachh Survekshan-2017 judged cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies, which carried 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks), and citizen feedback (600 marks).

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Swachh Bharat rankings: Indore is India's cleanest city, Bhopal comes 2nd

The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced on Thursday

The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced on Thursday
Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been declared the cleanest city in India under the Swachh Survekshan 2017.

Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the dirtiest among the cities judged.

The rankings came out of a survey meant to gauge the progress of Modi government's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission.  

The Ministry of Urban Development's official Twitter handle released the rankings on Thursday.  The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced under the survey. 

After Indore, Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal ranked as the second cleanest city in the country. Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, came third, Gujarat's Surat fourth and Karnataka's Mysuru fifth. Mysuru had ranked as the cleanest city during the 2015 iteration of the survey.

Union Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu announced the rankings. Naidu said that 3.7 million citizens had responded this year by providing valuable feedback on their municipalities’ performance.

New Delhi Municipal Council missed out on the top five ranks and came in at the seventh position, followed by Navi Mumbai. 

Conducted by the Quality Council of India, the Swachh Survekshan-2017 judged cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies, which carried 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks), and citizen feedback (600 marks).
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Swachh Bharat rankings: Indore is India's cleanest city, Bhopal comes 2nd

The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced on Thursday

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been declared the cleanest city in India under the Swachh Survekshan 2017.

Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the dirtiest among the cities judged.

The rankings came out of a survey meant to gauge the progress of Modi government's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission.  

The Ministry of Urban Development's official Twitter handle released the rankings on Thursday.  The cleanliness rankings of 434 cities and towns were announced under the survey. 

After Indore, Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal ranked as the second cleanest city in the country. Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, came third, Gujarat's Surat fourth and Karnataka's Mysuru fifth. Mysuru had ranked as the cleanest city during the 2015 iteration of the survey.

Union Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu announced the rankings. Naidu said that 3.7 million citizens had responded this year by providing valuable feedback on their municipalities’ performance.

New Delhi Municipal Council missed out on the top five ranks and came in at the seventh position, followed by Navi Mumbai. 

Conducted by the Quality Council of India, the Swachh Survekshan-2017 judged cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies, which carried 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks), and citizen feedback (600 marks).

image
Business Standard
177 22