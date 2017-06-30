The Web in the village

At a time when data is being considered a more valuable resource than gold, contemporary economists have come to define poverty not simply in terms of lack of money and resources, but also lack of access to information. This is what makes the 15-year trajectory of the Delhi-based Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) so important. Since 2002, DEF has been spreading digital literacy across the country, with the understanding that marginalised communities can be empowered to improve their lives on their own simply by training them to use computer-based technologies. “When I began ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?