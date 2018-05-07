Thunderstorms likely in 13 states today, schools closed in Haryana: Updates

Taking note of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) warning of at isolated places in the state, the government on Sunday announced closure of all schools on Monday and Tuesday.

The Union home ministry, in a fresh advisory on Sunday, said 13 states would be affected by thunderstorms, along with squall and hail on Monday. The fresh warning came days after wreaked havoc across the country, claiming at least 124 lives and injuring more than 300.

According to government figures, the worst casualty was reported in Uttar Pradesh, where 73 people were killed and 91 others injured. In Rajasthan, 35 people were killed and 206 injured. Eight people were killed in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab; nearly 100 people were injured in these these three states.

Here are the top 10 developments around the recent weather conditions, today's by IMD and the likelihood of in North India according:

1. schools closed: The government has announced that all schools will remain closed in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday said the decision has been taken in view of the MeT Department's warning.

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorm with squall at isolated places in the state on May 7 and thunderstorm with squall and hail at some places on May 8.



2. Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department issues advisory: In view of the warning, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.

A spokesperson of the department said there is no need to panic and people should follow the precautions, pay special attention to children and senior citizens.

All departments have been directed to stay alert, he said.

3. Thunderstorms, rains likely in 13 states, 2 UTs on Monday: At least 13 states and two Union Territories are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains on Monday (today), the Home Ministry said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Punjab, while some places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness heavy rains, a Home Ministry official said quoting an Indian Meteorological Department advisory.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Dust storm and thunderstorm are also likely at isolated places in West Rajasthan, the official said.

4. Rain leads to a drop in temperature in Himachal Pradesh: Stormy weather conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday leading to a significant drop in temperature.

Minimum temperatures dropped by three to five degrees during past 24 hours and Keylong recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius while Kalpa and Manali recorded the minimum temperatures at 4.6 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT department here warned of thunderstorm accompanied by squall and hailstorm in the mid and lower hills on May 7 and 8. It predicted rains or thundershowers in the mid and lower hills and rains and snow in the higher hills till May 10.

5. Pradhan seeks support for storm-hit Odisha farmers: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday requested Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh to extend all possible support to the farmers affected by the untimely Nor'wester in Odisha.

He said that widespread loss of crops and life in many districts of Odisha have occurred as a result of the untimely Nor'wester (Kalabaishakhi) spell of rains and hailstorm which swept many parts of the state over the past few days.

6. 7 injured, 200 houses collapsed in storm in West Bengal: Seven persons were injured and about 200 houses were collapsed in a storm in Nadia district on Sunday, District Magistrate Sumit Gupta said.

The storm with a speed of about 90 to 100 km per hour lashed places such as Ranaghat, Hanskhali and Krishnagar.

While seven persons were injured in house collapse or by uprooted trees, Gupta said.



7. Crops damaged, Mango prices might go up: The thunderstorms that stuck Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a few days earlier, destroyed almost 30-40 of the standing mango crop in the main growing districts of Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Rampur and Sitapur.

Traders and farmers said this might push up mango prices in the domestic market this year as Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest suppliers of mangoes in the country.

However, there have no report of any large-scale damage to the standing wheat crop except in a few pockets in and around Agra as most of the produce has already been harvested.

8. Prime Minister approves an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 for the kin of those killed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, approved an ex gratia payment of Rs 200,000 each from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the dust storm in various parts of north India on May 2.

An official release said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured due to the storm.





9. UP Government announces Rs 4,00,000 ex-gratia for the kin of thunderstorm victims: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday announced Rs 4,00,000 ex-gratia each for the kin of those killed during Wednesday's thunderstorm.

The chief minister said, "Relief has been provided to the affected. Kin of those who died have been given Rs 4,00,000 as ex-gratia and the injured are given free treatment in hospitals."

10. MHA says 124 people were killed in 2 days: The Ministry of Home Affairs noted that 124 people were killed while more than 300 injured in five states due to thunderstorm and lightning. The maximum casualty was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 73 people were killed, while 91 others were injured. Most of the deaths and injuries in the state took place in Agra region, a home ministry spokesperson said.