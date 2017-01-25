UAE one of the most valued partners and a close friend, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday described the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of India's "most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world".

In his press statement after holding talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Modi said he held "very fruitful and productive discussions" and that the talks had "particularly focused on implementation of various decisions" taken during their last two meetings.

"We agreed to sustain the momentum of our relations in key areas including energy and investments," Modi said.

Modi said: "We have been successful in creating new synergy in out ties. We have shaped an ambitious roadmap of engagement to make our comprehensive strategic partnership purposeful and action oriented."

"I expressed gratitude to His Highness for looking after the welfare of Indian nationals in UAE," he said. Modi also said that he thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for allotting land for a temple for the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi.