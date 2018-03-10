Umngot river in Dawki: Meghalaya's hidden jewel on India-Bangladesh border

Can you be in two countries at the same time? Well, if you are on the banks of the Umngot river in Dawki, the answer is yes. A little piece of heaven tucked away in Meghalaya, Dawki shares the border with Bangladesh. While the international boundary is guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF), there is no fencing to separate the two countries.

Which means you can have one foot in India and the other in Bangladesh and be in two countries at the same time. Surrounded by the majestic Jaintia Hills, Umngot is a three-hour drive from the capital city of Shillong. While the drive ...