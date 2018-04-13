The main accused in the gang rape case of an 18-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district — four-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA — has been picked by (CBI) from his Lucknow home on Friday morning. CBI has filed three cases against the accused MLA, ANI reports.

The news comes after Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi led a candle march at India Gate on Wednesday night to protest against the atrocities against women — horrific rape case in Kathua and Unnao — during the tenure of Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Gandhi vehemently criticized the ruling party for "shielding the brutality" and main villains in both the rape case.

"This is not a political issue but a issue. We are seeking justice", Gandhi told reporters.

Thousands of people joined the vigil on Thursday midnight. Priyanka Gandhi, the sister of Rahul Gandhi, and her husband Robert Vadra were also present at the gathering. "Modi Bhagao, Beti Bachao" slogan was raised several times to remark the protest.

Yogi Adityanath-led government ordered CBI to probe in the matter amid the public outcry and sharp criticism by the Opposition parties on Wednesday. An FIR has also been registered against the accused MLA under Section 363 (kidnapping), Section 366 (abduction of woman), Section 376 (rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, earlier. Atul Singh, the brother of lawmaker Kuldeep Singh was also arrested by the police for brutally thrashing the victim's 55-year-old father, who died in police custody.



Here are the latest updates in the involving an 18-year-old girl and allegedly BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar:

1. Kuldeep Singh is in CBI custody

Amid the public outcry over increasing atrocities against women in the country, CBI detained the four time BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh from his Lucknow residency. He has been accused of raping an 18-year-old girl.

The case received attention after the rape survivor tried to immolate herself outside UP Chief Minister Yodi Adiyanath's residence on last Sunday. government ordered a probe in the matter after a Special Investigating Team (SIT) submitted a detailed report on Wednesday.

2. Rahul Gandhi leads midnight candle vigil at India Gate

Rahul Gandhi led a midnight candle vigil at India Gate on Thursday night to protest against the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sushmita Dev walked from the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road to the India Gate along with hundreds of party workers holding candles.

"We want the government to take action. Today, women are feeling insecure to move out of their houses. Somewhere a child, a woman is raped, killed and we want that the government should resolve this. The women of the country should feel safe," he said.



We want the govt to act against violence & crimes against women. This is a issue, not a political issue. You can see people across parties have joined. Women should at least feel safe: Rahul Gandhi at the candlelight march against Kathua & Unnao cases. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/CnCX9J9oey — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018

3. Unnao rape survivor welcomes the detainment of Kuldeep Singh

Unnao rape survivor said, "I want strict action taken against him and he should be given severe punishment" after BJP MLA was taken into the CBI custody. After losing her father, the 18-year-old rape survivor thinks her uncle's life is in danger, as Kuldeep Singh is being detained. "I just want their arrest first, then CBI probe should be done. Why are they being saved? If they are out, they will not spare my uncle. When they have already killed my father, what doubt is there?" she told.



I want strict action should be taken against him and he should be given severe punishment: #Unnao rape victim on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar detained by CBI pic.twitter.com/0jlhnDXpU8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2018

Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday condemned the rape incident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

"The NCW strongly condemns the brutal gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and the rape case in Unnao," it said in a statement.

"While we strongly condemn the heinous crimes, the Commission in its mandate cannot act or take action in both cases as they involve victims who are minors," it said in a statement.

The Commission also issued a notice to Surendra Pal Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Bairia in Ballia district, who questioned the complainant's accusation in the Unnao rape by reportedly saying "who will rape the mother of three".





5. Police action in Unnao case will set an example



Governor Ram Naik dubbed the Unnao rape incident as 'shameful' and refuted allegations of inaction against the state police. "What has happened is shameful. But to say that no action has been taken is wrong. Actions taken by the police till now will provide a solution and will also set an example for the future," Naik said.



6. The 55-year-old father of the rape survivor died in the police custody. A puported video went viral which had the girl's father saying that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the brother of MLA — Atul Singh. Based on a report submitted by of Lucknow Police, Yogi Adityanath government suspended Dr D K Dwivedi, CMS and Dr Prashant Upadhyay, EMO for "laxity in giving proper medical care to the victim's father, both prior to judicial custody and on referral from jail to the district hospital while in judicial custody."

6. Why has BJP MLA not been arrested yet, Allahabad HC asks UP govt



Allahabad HC questioned the government whether it proposes to arrest accused BJP MLA

The court also questioned the conduct of the police in the case, saying whom will a victim approach to register a complaint.



Advocate General Raghvendra Singh, who was present in the court on its direction, informed the bench that on August 17, 2017, an application was sent to the Chief Minister's Office in which allegations of rape was made against the MLA. The application was forwarded to officers concerned in Unnao to take appropriate action, he said.

The court referred to the report and said, "according to it, medical officers and police officers, all were hands in glove with the accused to save them and you acted on this report against those officers but for arresting rape accused you need to do further investigation."

"Police was not ready to register FIR of the minor rape victim. In spite of the report, you are repeating that we can only take any action after further investigation if this is the conduct of the police in the state, whom will a victim approach to register a complaint. If this is the stand you are repeatedly taking, then we will be forced to observe in our order that law and order has collapsed in the state'," the court said.





7. Bollywood fraternity and cricketers demand justice for Unnao rape victim:





Two-time World Cup winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir and multiple Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza were among the prominent sportspersons who expressed their anger at the rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

There has been tremendous outrage across the country with celebrities from all walks of life voicing their concerns about safety and security of women and children.

Gambhir, who has been vocal on a lot of social issues tweeted: "Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It's now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on Mr System', show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase"



Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 12, 2018

Sania Mirza also expressed her disappointment.

"Is this really the kind of country we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can't stand up now for this 8-year-old girl regardless of our gender, caste, colour or religion then we don't stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach

"Justice needs to be done ... for the sake of keeping our faith in the judiciary and the system alive .. I really hope and pray justice is done .. and soon.. #UnnaoHorror #UnnaoRapeCase," Sania tweeted.





Justice needs to be done ... for the sake of keeping our faith in the judiciary and the system alive .. I really hope and pray justice is done .. and soon.. #UnnaoHorror #UnnaoRapeCase — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

Indian film industry voiced anger against the Noted screenwriter Javed Akhtar said it was high time that people came forward in support of women rights. "All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua," he said.

8. PM should observe fast over Unnao rape incident, says Kapil Sibal: Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the and questioned why the accused BJP MLA was yet to be arrested.

The victim did not name him (the MLA) because she was afraid. Why then was he not arrested? We charge he would never be arrested, said Sibal.

The former Union minister added that once the case is transferred to the CBI, the investigation agency would take its own time to conduct the probe and the MLA concerned would go absconding meanwhile.

Sibal also asked the Prime Minister to observe fast over rape incidents and register his protest against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the

9. BJP MLA's name is not there in the statement, says UP Home Secy: Home Secretary Arvind Kumar revealed the details of victim's statement to the media. He said on Thursday that the rape survivor did not mention the name of the accused MLA in her statement in 2017.





10. Victim's father died in the custody

