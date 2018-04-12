The government on Wednesday ordered that a first information report (FIR) be filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar — the main accused in the involving an 18-year-old girl in Unnao district — under Section 363, 366, 376 ,506 and POCSO act.

The government also decided to refer the two cases — the alleged and the death of the victim's father in judicial custody — to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, the police arrested Atul Singh, the brother of the main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in the connection with the

A Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Director General of Police (Prison) Love Kumar submitted a report on the conduct of the Unnao jail officials during the detention of the victim's father.

The victim's father died in police custody on Monday, a day after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Adityanath's residence, citing 'police inaction' in her She alleged that she has been confined to a hotel room by the district administration "without a phone or water, and with guards at every corner".

Here are the latest updates in the case involving an 18-year-old girl and allegedly BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar:

1. UP govt files an FIR against accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar: After the case created a stir among public, the government decided to register an FIR against the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh.

Kuldeep Singh, the BJP MLA from Bangarmau district in Unnao, and his brother Atul Singh has allegedly gang raped an 18-year-old girl from Unnao in June 2017.

However, the accused MLA dismissed all the allegations against him. Earlier, he said "There is no allegation against me — I'm open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit."





2. Special Investigation Team (SIT) Submitted the report on Wednesday: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Lucknow Police submitted a report on the custodial death of victim's father after the 55-year-old was allegedly beaten-up by the lawmaker's brother Atul Singh, on Wednesday evening.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna assured that all angles of the case have been investigated. While talking to the press about the political pressure on his team, Krishna said "There is no pressure on the SIT. It is working independently."



Yes we are happy that finally an FIR has been registered against #KuldeepSinghSengar , had this been done much earlier, my brother(victim's father) would be alive today. Still, lets see if he will be arrested or not: Uncle of victim #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/mCFiBpAdUO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

3. The doctors have been suspended for lack of proper treatment: Based on a report submitted by SIT on victim's tragic death by Unnao jail, government suspended Dr D K Dwivedi, CMS and Dr Prashant Upadhyay, EMO.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against three doctors namely Manoj Kumar (orthosurgeon), G P Sachan (surgeon) and Gaurav Agrawal (EMO) for laxity in giving proper medical care to the victim's father, both prior to judicial custody and on referral from jail to the district hospital while in judicial custody," said the statement.

Apart from that, "Circle Officer Safipur, Kunwar Bahadur Singh has been suspended for negligence in handling the repeated complaints given by the victim," the official press release said.





4. MLA's wife wants a narcotic test of her husband and the victim: Thrashing all the accusations against her husband as false, Sangeeta Sengar, wife of accused MLA, demanded a narco test on her husband and the victim.

Mentioning the inconsistency in the girl's statement, she said, "We demand that a narco test be conducted on my husband and the girl as well as her uncle. This will help in ascertaining the truth and presenting the correct picture."

She also mentioned political conspiracy theory against her family as her brother-in-law has been arrested in the case. She said the allegations against her brother-in-law Atul were false too.

Case: Sangeeta Sengar, wife of accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar, met DGP OP Singh in Lucknow, says, 'I have come to plead for justice for my husband.' pic.twitter.com/wuvBQxGB41 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018

5. Congress demands resignation of Yogi Adityanath: The Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, called his government a "Ravan" regime which has failed to protect women after the case.

" government is a government of Ravan, which has failed to protect women," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

In a separate tweet, the Congress party said: "It is shocking that the Yogi Govt has withdrawn a against a former BJP minister. This move will further embolden criminals and jeopardise women's security in a state that has witnessed a sharp rise in crimes against women."





6. Full security for the victim's family: After the victim's father died in the custody and the victim was allegedly harassed by the lawmaker's family, the police is providing full security to the victim's family.

The police said, "The victim's family will be provided full security. They have a relative in Delhi, now it is their decision if they want to live here in Unnao or in Delhi."





7. No resignation from UP Assembly, confirms Kuldeep Singh's wife: Calling her husband innocent who is the main accused in a gang- of an 18-year-old girl, Kuldeep Singh's wife said her husband is not resigning from the UP Assembly.

She retorted, "Why should he quit even before he is declared guilty? Merely on the basis of charges, why should he resign?"

Earlier, Kuldeep Singh also ruled out any possibility of resignation. He asked the reporters, "Does one tender resignation upon being accused? Will you resign if your name comes up?"





8. probe into the twin cases: After public outcry and criticism from the opponents, government decided to hand over the to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case of victim's father tragic death in Unnao prison will also be probed the CBI, the government confirmed.

9. BJP MLA supports Kuldeep Singh, says "no one can rape a mother of three children": Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bairia district Surendra Singh on Wednesday came out in support of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is facing rape charges.

Singh made a bizarre statement while defending Sengar. He said no one can rape a mother of three children.

"I am speaking from the psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," Surendra Singh told ANI.



10. All accused in the death of case victim's father sent to jail: All five accused, including BJP MLA Sengar's brother, were sent to district jail in connection with the death of the victim's father, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The police will file a remand application tomorrow, the report said. Earlier, the five accused were produced before a court in Unnao.



