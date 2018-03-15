On the brighter side, according to the study, Bhubaneswar stood out for significant improvement and moved six positions to fourth this year from the tenth position in 2016 while two new cities added this year -- Guwahati and Vishakhapatnam -- showed disappointing results.

"Indian cities are in a precarious situation. There is a marginal improvement, but the rate is slow compared to the rate at which problems in the cities are growing," JCCD CEO Srikanth Viswanathan told PTI while releasing the 5th edition of the survey in New

ALSO READ: Why Bengaluru may be first Indian city to run out of drinking water by 2030 ASICS is designed to help city leaders pinpoint issues in in their cities and help them plan out methods to reform roadmap to make their cities more liveable.

Speaking to IANS, Anil Nair, Deputy Head, Advocacy and Reforms at Janaagraha said, "ASICS does not measure quality of infrastructure and services such as roads and traffic, garbage, water, housing, sanitation and air pollution but instead measure the preparedness of cities to deliver high-quality standards, municipal finance and staffing, political leadership at the city level and transparency and citizen participation.

Moreover, the study said that over the past three years, a period when the NDA government launched several flagship urban missions – Smart Cities, Swachh Bharat, AMRUT and Housing for All – the scores had jumped from 3.4 to merely 3.9.

This primarily means that a city's quality of governance is measured on the basis of analysis of urban bodies, local governance, analysis of laws, various policies and RTI responses from the State government.

Hindustan Times reported that the survey also revealed that the urban capacities across cities were suffering from rampant staff vacancies, inadequate domain experience of senior municipal officers, and powerless mayors and councils. Commissioners were found to have only had 2.7 years of experience in urban management on an average. Average staff vacancy stood at 35%, with Guwahati bottoming out at 60%.

“The mayor and councils in our cities are toothless. They don’t have full decision-making authority over critical functions such as planning, housing, water, environment, fire and emergency services,” the report stated.

"The report underlines the need for sharp focus on city-systems or institutional reforms to city governance in our cities. This indicates slow progress on fixing city-systems which is worrisome given the pace at which India is urbanising and the already poor state of public service delivery in our cities," it added.