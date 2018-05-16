Varanasi flyover collapse: Yogi says preliminary action taken; top updates

Preliminary action had been taken against erring authorities responsible for the flyover collapse that killed at least 15 people and critically injured 11 on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this morning. Two pillars of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi's Cantt area had collapsed the previous day, bringing down a huge slab, which crushed a mini-bus, cars and two-wheelers.

Several people got crushed or trapped under the debris in the incident, which took place during peak traffic hours on Tuesday evening. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that around 7 Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams of over 325 personnel had been deployed for relief operations at the site of under-construction flyover collapse incident. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also asked his party members to reach the accident site and help the people there.

Work on the flyover between Chauka Ghat bus stand and Lahartara had been initiated during the Samajwadi Party rule.

After the incident, the chief minister announced compensation of Rs 500,000 for the kin of those killed in the incident, and Rs 200,000 for those who had been injured. He also met victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital on late Tuesday night.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also took stock of the situation in Union Health and Family Welfare minister J P Nadda directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to stay in touch with the health officials of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, KR Sudan, the project manager of the flyover, said the reason behind the mishap could only be ascertained after the completion of the investigation.

Earlier in the evening, the district administration had rushed to the spot for rescue operations and more than a dozen cranes had been pressed into service. Many of those trapped were reported to be labourers working on the flyover, according to an NDTV report.

The flyover was being constructed by Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation and was scheduled to be inaugurated last December.

Addressing reporters last evening, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the administration to speed up rescue operation. Two ministers were also sent to the city to take stock of the situation. The chief minister directed the district administration and PWD officials to take all necessary steps for relief and rescue operations.

DGP OP Singh was quoted by media reports as saying: "We are in the process of evacuating the 50 people trapped under the debris. A majority of the people trapped are suspected to be the construction workers." Singh also recalled the Kolkata flyover collapse and went on to say that rescue operations were on in full swing.

Preliminary action taken against authorities concerned: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath early Wednesday morning said preliminary action had been taken against the erring authorities responsible for the mishap, in which at least 15 people had been killed and 11 critically injured.

"Fifteen people have been killed and 11 people are critically injured and we have assured proper treatment for them. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has taken preliminary action against responsible authorities," Adityanath said at a press conference in the wee hours of Wednesday.

2. Deputy CM to personally monitor relief ops: Adityanath also added that he had asked Maurya and the minister concerned to personally monitor rescue and relief works. "A committee has also been constituted which will give a report in 48 hours," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, expressed grief over the deaths while the Opposition targeted the UP government over the tragedy in the "top-priority constituency of the country".

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected,” Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday





Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2018

Union Health and Family Welfare minister J P Nadda directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to stay in touch with health officials of Uttar Pradesh. Health Secretary also spoke to Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and offered all help to the victims.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that three-member committee will investigate the incident.

"Seven NDRF teams are on the spot. As per current information, 16 people died and 6 are under treatment. All trapped vehicles have been taken out. Final figures are awaited," he told ANI.

5. Rajnath takes stock of situation, expresses deep anguish over the tragedy: Home Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district. Singh also expressed deep anguish over the tragedy.

"HM also spoke to the district magistrate of Varanasi who has apprised him of the incident. The @NDRFHQ teams have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations," the home minister's office tweeted.

Singh also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

6. CM Adityanath announces ex-gratia, forms committee to probe: UP Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 500,000 to the family of people, killed in flyover collapse incident in Varanasi's cantonment area. The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 200,000 to the injured people. He also said that a committee has been formed to look into the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said: "I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent Deputy Chief Minister and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. We have formed committee to look into the incident. The report will come in 48 hours."



Earlier, in a Twitter post, he expressed his grief and prayed for peace to those departed in the flyover collapse incident. He said:





वाराणसी में कैण्ट स्टेशन के सामने निर्माणाधीन पुल के एक हिस्से के गिरने की दुर्घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु पर गहरा दुःख हुआ। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति एवं परिजनों को संबल देने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 15, 2018

जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस, स्वास्थ्य विभाग एवं अन्य सम्बन्धित विभागों के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिये हैं कि वे तत्काल प्रभावितों को हर सम्भव सहायता प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 15, 2018

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said around 7 Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams of over 325 personnel had been deployed for relief operations at the site of Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident.

"Sixteen bodies have been recovered so far. Three persons have been pulled out alive from under the debris," he told IANS earlier, adding that three-four people could still be trapped.

8. Chief Project Manager suspended: After being held responsible for the incident, Chief Project Manager HC Tiwari, Project Manager KR Sudan, Assistant Engineer Rajesh Singh & engineer Lal Chand have been suspended with immediate effect, said UP Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya, ANI reported





This is a very unfortunate incident & I'm deeply saddened by it. I'm going to meet the injured in the hospital. Culprits will not be spared. Will setup a committee to look into the matter: Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM on Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident pic.twitter.com/rHwDDDeHzx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

10. The three-member committee that has been constituted by the UP govt: The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member committee of Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Pratap Singh, Irrigation Department Chief Engineer Bhupendra Sharma and Jal Nigam Managing Director Rajesh Mittal to probe the collapse and submit a report within 48 hours. The team had been asked to immediately leave for Varanasi and hold investigations.Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra said their prime focus for now was on rescue and relief.