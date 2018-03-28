Virat Kohli's wax figure to be latest addition at Madame Tussauds Delhi

Indian Kohli's wax figure will be the latest addition at the Tussauds as he is set to join other icons there.

Kohli's wax figure will join other heroes including Sachin Tendulkar, and

Kohli's journey has been phenomenal, from his first-class debut in 2006 to captaining the Indian team, winning the Under-19 on route.

With his unbeatable performances, Kohli has won several accolades including the Arjuna award, World of the year and three of the year awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of of

Kohli met with Tussauds' team for the sitting process, where a group of talented world renowned artists flown in from took over 200 measurements to create an authentic figure.

Talking about his inclusion in Tussauds Delhi, an excited Kohli said "It's a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Tussauds. All thanks to the Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory".

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to announce the team Kohli's figure as the 23rd attraction. He holds the heart and respect of every Indian and a perfect choice to have him as our next Figure."



Tussauds is an attraction that portrays the fascinating world of Bollywood and Hollywood, renowned sportspersons, historical and political personalities under one roof, through planned themes and interactive areas.