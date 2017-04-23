TRENDING ON BS
Working women and the problem of anaemia

Iron helps produce haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to body cells. Its deficiency leads to IDA

Indira Hinduja  |  Mumbai 

Shalini, 31, used to be a vibrant marketing professional, who could successfully manage her home and work. Her work was eventful, replete with travels, client meetings and business deals. However, in the past few months, she noticed a significant dip in her energy and interest levels.

She suffered from exhaustion, fatigue, rapid heart rate and heavy menstrual blood loss. But she passed off these symptoms as an outcome of her hectic schedule and did not bother to get herself checked. Recently while delivering a presentation, she happened to faint midway. She was immediately admitted to the nearest hospital. Diagnosis revealed that she suffered from severe anaemia, excessive bleeding and had a small fibroid.

Iron helps produce haemoglobin which is responsible to carry oxygen to body cells. Its deficiency leads to Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA). 

IDA occurs both in men and women, however, it is more prevalent among women. Women, who are at a greater risk of IDA include adolescent girls, women of childbearing age and pregnant women. Heavy menstrual blood loss over a prolonged period, uterine fibroids, blood donation, inadequate dietary iron intake and inability to absorb iron are other factors responsible for IDA in women.

IDA amongst working women is a concern. They are more prone to anaemia than the non-working section because of their hectic schedules, erratic lifestyles, stress and improper diet. Anaemia in working women is known to lead to low concentration levels, fatigue, less productivity. It affects the immune system, making the body prone to infections. 

An estimated 20 per cent women of childbearing age have IDA. Pregnancy and lactation are leading causes of IDA. Iron intake is mandatory during and post-pregnancy to meet the body requirement as well as to ensure good health and safety of the baby and self.

Increase in awareness about the causes, implications and treatment of IDA is necessary to alleviate the burden, especially among women. Some symptoms to watch out for include tiredness, fatigue, breathlessness, headaches, altered sense of taste, sore tongue, itchiness, hair loss, poor appetite, brittle nails, and frequent infections. 

Keep a check on IDA

* Adolescent girls and women in child bearing age should undergo regular checkups every six months to keep a tab on their iron levels.

* Women should consume a balanced, iron rich diet which includes green leafy vegetables, meat, iron-fortified cereals, whole grains, beans, nuts, raisins, prunes, pomegranate, broccoli, lentils and citrus fruit.

* If at all the diet is leading to insufficient iron reserves in the body example Pregnant women should consume iron supplements.

* In case of severe anaemia, one may have to resort to injectable iron.

* Despite hectic lifestyles, it’s essential for women to take care of their health. 
The author is a Gynaecologist (IVF and infertility specialist) at PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. 
Next week: How to avoid gym-related injuries

