0.02% new cars are electric: What govt must do to reach all-electric goal

The other model would be for distribution companies to directly sell power to charging-station operators or create their own charging-station franchises. It is “quite an interesting situation” for electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) because charging infrastructure opens up a new revenue stream for them, Shantanu Jaiswal, head of India research at Bloomberg New Energy Finance, told IndiaSpend. “DISCOMs should not do things because the government is pushing, they should actually start thinking ahead,” he added.

Charging infrastructure could be required to supply 160 billion units (BU) by 2030, according to a 2018 study by This is the amount it takes to power 1,700 million households for a month.

India generated 1,107 BU of electricity in 2015-16, according to government data published by the Press Information Bureau on December 23, 2016.

The government is also planning to bring a separate policy to boost the number of charging stations, website The Print reported on February 26, 2018. For now, charging stations will be treated as a service, power minister R. K. Singh said.

Treating charging stations as service providers would remove the need for a legislative amendment, but industry insiders say this is only a stop-gap arrangement. “The service model can be considered for a short period of time until the number of vehicle remains low,” the SMEV official said.

EESL has set up 125 charging stations in the National Capital Region of Delhi, taking the number of charging stations in the region to 300. It is also planning to float a tender to erect 2000 charging stations across the country.

The challenges: Grid infrastructure

If EV sales match up to the government’s expectations, India’s electricity distribution network would have to be prepared to handle the demand surge from charging stations.

Quick-charge facilities, in particular, may overburden parts of the grid, requiring a substantial revamp, especially in congested urban areas, Anish De, head of infrastructure strategy and operations at KPMG India, a financial and business advisory firm, said in a January 16, 2018, interview to Bloomberg News.

However, this need not be a deal-breaker. If all the vehicles in India are to be electric, the load on the grid will increase by only about 20-25%, Kedar Soman of PluginIndia, a portal focused on the promotion of EVs, said. Since this increase is going to be gradual, the grid does not face imminent collapse. “I think the extra load caused by electric vehicles will increase at a reasonable pace for the grid to adapt,” he said.

However, the time of day when people are allowed to recharge their EVs and the pricing incentives that could be built into the system to regulate this behaviour would be important.

“If the charging time for EVs is the same as peak for the grid it may pose issues. However, an effective pricing policy can address this with a flexi-pricing structure,” Bhatt said, adding, “There needs to be a detailed analysis to understand the impact on the grid.”

The challenges: Expensive storage

Millions of EVs on the road would mean millions of batteries to store electricity for the run. Expensive batteries are among the biggest challenges for EV manufacturers, accounting for more than half an EV’s cost, Bhatt said.

While the cost of batteries has been falling consistently, it must reduce further for EVs to compete with the conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs) used in petrol and diesel vehicles, Bhatt said.

Lithium battery prices have seen a 58% drop in the past few years, from $600 (Rs 38,500) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2012 to $250 (Rs 16,000) per kWh in 2017.

The EV industry is betting on a further drop in battery prices to $100 (Rs 6,400) per kWh by 2022-24, which will bring EV prices closer to petrol and diesel vehicles’.

“It will be impossible for people to buy a Rs 500,000 car if that becomes a Rs 2 million car,” Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive officer of Maruti-Suzuki India, India’s largest car maker, told Mint in a January 17, 2018, interview.

Maruti-Suzuki, which plans to launch its first electric car in India in 2020, is looking for lithium suppliers for a lithium-ion battery plant in Gujarat and is working with its dealers to set up charging networks, Ayukawa said.

EV industry demands incentives

SMEV has on several occasions asked the government for incentives to boost production and purchase of EVs.

Greater tax rebate and per-vehicle monetary support are two of its primary demands. It has also asked for tax rebates and front-loaded subsidies during the initial years of a vehicle’s purchase and use.

However, has said the incentives provided by the tax rates under the goods and services tax (GST) regime are good enough. “There will be no incentives. We believe the market will give good incentives because people are aware of pollution and realise how cost effective EVs are. A good quality product at a reasonable price doesn’t need to be marketed,” Gadkari said at a private event on January 20, 2018.

The had set a 12% tax rate for EVs, compared with 28% for petrol and diesel cars.

Industry experts disagree with Gadkari’s pronouncement, pointing out that consumers will not buy EVs as long as their upfront cost is significantly higher than conventional vehicles’.

“[We need an] incentive structure offering a subsidy of Rs 500,000-600,000 per car at least, to truly help EVs compete against ICT engine cars,” said the SMEV official, referring to internal combustion engines used in conventional-fuel vehicles. Currently, the government is providing a subsidy of Rs 124,000 per car and charges 12% GST, which makes the actual subsidy only about Rs 24,000-25,000. This is definitely not enough, the official added.

To make the structural change that the automobile industry is being asked to, the industry does need subsidies and incentives at least for now, Jaiswal of BNEF agreed, adding that as demand grows and prices of components such as batteries fall, subsidies and other incentives may no longer be required.

Many governments around the world have propped up their EV sectors with incentives. California state in the mandated in 2012 that a specific percentage of vehicles sold by each manufacturer would be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). It also introduced tax rebates for EV manufacturers as well as buyers. Later, many states in US adopted this model.

China has also mandated that its manufacturers produce a certain number of vehicles. It has also introduced many national subsidies, awards and tax rebates for the industry.

EVs are only as clean as the electricity they use

Since EVs use electricity, they will be no cleaner than conventional vehicles as long as the electricity they use is generated from fossil fuels. As of now, renewables comprise just 18% of India’s installed capacity.

Stricter emission control norms for coal power plants and a fast-growing share of renewables in the country’s electricity generation capacity will create a cleaner grid, experts believe.

In 2017, renewables capacity addition outpaced coal for the first time in India. The year 2018 is likely to be the last when coal capacity installation exceeds renewables’ because a lot of projects delayed in 2017 will get completed, Jaiswal said, citing BNEF research. Thereafter, the pipeline of new coal plants will become narrow, while more and more renewable projects will get commissioned, turning the grid slowly and steadily greener and cleaner.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.) Reprinted with permission from IndiaSpend.org, a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit organisation