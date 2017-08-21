11 states to require GST compensation of Rs 9,500 cr in FY18: India Ratings

Ratings and Research Private Ltd ( Ratings) expects that around 11 states will require a of Rs 9,500 crore under the (GST) regime in the current financial year, subject to meeting certain assumptions.

The sum is way below the generally-talked amount of Rs 50,000 crore.

Ratings' chief economist Devendra Pant says revenues of all states combined will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6 per cent in FY18 over FY16's CAGR figure.

However, since the picture differs across states, around eight states-- Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu --would need from the central government for any revenue loss under baseline scenario.

"This would cost Rs 5,600 crore to the central government in FY18," says Pant.

As a post- measure, input credit is available on both goods and services. Ratings' calculation shows that the growth of component of states' own revenue for all states in such a case would drop to 15.5 per cent in FY18 (base line scenario 16.6 per cent) and three more states-- Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand- would require a from the central government.

The total amount, therefore, would increase to Rs 9,500 crore in FY18. This is based on the assumption that in the final production of goods and services, service accounts for 10%.

The Council has imposed cesses on aerated drinks, luxury cars and sin goods over the peak rate of 28 per cent to fund the to states. States will get full for the first five years of the roll-out, which means until the year 2021-22.

Overall, Ratings says the implementation will have a positive impact on state governments' finances in the medium as well as long term. Even in the short term, the impact on aggregate state finances will be positive but Ratings' calculations show that the picture varies across states.