54% more expenditure: Ministries rush to reflect Budget benefits on ground

The front-loading of expenditure by the central government due to the date's advancement has led to a massive increase in allocations for various departments, social sector and rural schemes, as well as Leading the way are the ministries of housing and alleviation, rural development, agriculture, road transport, and health, among others.

The total expenditure for April-May 2017 was Rs 4.59 lakh crore, a 54 per cent jump over Rs 2.98 lakh crore in April-May 2016, according to the latest data available with the Controller General of Accounts.

Business Standard has learnt that the biggest increase, in percentage terms, has been with the Ministry of Housing and Alleviation (HUPA). This indicates that work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes are progressing at a decent pace. Officials say that Rs 3,000 crore have already been allocated to HUPA, compared to Rs 599 crore for April-May last year. That is a staggering 400 per cent jump.

" sought permission from the Finance Ministry to be allocated nearly 50 per cent of the total spending estimate for the year because work on has picked up. That money was provided to them," said an official. The total yearly allocation for is Rs 6,406 crore.

The allocation to the Ministry of Rural Development for April-May is Rs 27,958 crore, compared to Rs 27,800 crore for the same period last year. However, officials say that out of the latter amount, around Rs 12,000 crore was to pay off outstanding dues from 2015-16. Hence, effectively, spending in April-May 2016 just for those two months was Rs 15,800 crore. Officials say that there are no major dues for rural development carried over from 2016-17. Most of the allocation is directed towards the Centre’s flagship National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Other big gainers include the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, whose allocation rose to Rs 16,293 crore in April-May, from Rs 9,235 crore for the same period last year, a 76 per cent jump. The Ministry of and Family Welfare got Rs 7,784 crore, up 56 per cent year-on-year from Rs 5,000 crore. The Information Technology department got Rs 699 crore in April-May, a 177 per cent jump.

For April-May, the Agriculture Ministry was allocated Rs 13,094 crore, compared to Rs 6,700 crore for the same period last year. That is a 95 per cent jump in allocation.